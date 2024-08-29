Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,160
|₹0.05-50%
|9,1000%
|-
|-
|1,180
|₹0.050%
|9,800-6.66%
|1,4000%
|₹248.250%
|1,200
|₹0.05-66.66%
|40,600-22.66%
|7000%
|₹221.70%
|1,220
|₹0.05-50%
|8,400-29.41%
|7000%
|₹1800%
|1,240
|₹0.250%
|4,9000%
|-
|-
|1,260
|₹0.05-50%
|46,2000%
|6,3000%
|₹145.50%
|1,280
|₹0.05-66.66%
|22,400-8.57%
|33,60017.07%
|₹15016.27%
|1,300
|₹0.05-90%
|67,9002.10%
|9,80027.27%
|₹130.7513.69%
|1,320
|₹0.05-66.66%
|43,40055%
|11,900-10.52%
|₹97.111.48%
|1,340
|₹0.1-33.33%
|61,600-9.27%
|5,600-11.11%
|₹8119.29%
|1,360
|₹0.05-75%
|27,300-22%
|18,9000%
|₹68.31.18%
|1,380
|₹0.05-75%
|49,700-11.25%
|42,000-33.33%
|₹41-7.86%
|1,400
|₹0.1-75%
|79,800-21.37%
|50,400-38.46%
|₹22-18.51%
|1,420
|₹0.15-76.92%
|22,400-41.81%
|67,900-36.60%
|₹10.75.94%
|1,440
|₹1.15-78.3%
|33,600-30.43%
|81,200-57.50%
|₹0.15-96.9%
|1,460
|₹207.81%
|52,500-19.35%
|1,44,200-29.69%
|₹0.05-97.29%
|1,480
|₹39.951.26%
|19,600-3.44%
|2,75,100-33.38%
|₹0.05-94.44%
|1,500
|₹60.6513.47%
|35,70021.42%
|63,700-40.13%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,520
|₹8413.13%
|14,0000%
|89,600-20%
|₹0.1-33.33%
|1,540
|₹109.850%
|6,3000%
|46,900-51.09%
|₹0.1100%
|1,560
|₹107.850%
|10,5000%
|36,4000%
|₹0.1-33.33%
|1,580
|₹132.70%
|7000%
|82,600-5.6%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,600
|₹1650%
|1,4000%
|36,400-35.80%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,640
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.Read More
