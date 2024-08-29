iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR United Spirits Ltd

United Spirits Ltd Option Chain

1,534
(-2.57%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,160₹0.05-50%9,1000%
--1,180₹0.050%9,800-6.66%
1,4000%₹248.250%1,200₹0.05-66.66%40,600-22.66%
7000%₹221.70%1,220₹0.05-50%8,400-29.41%
7000%₹1800%1,240₹0.250%4,9000%
--1,260₹0.05-50%46,2000%
6,3000%₹145.50%1,280₹0.05-66.66%22,400-8.57%
33,60017.07%₹15016.27%1,300₹0.05-90%67,9002.10%
9,80027.27%₹130.7513.69%1,320₹0.05-66.66%43,40055%
11,900-10.52%₹97.111.48%1,340₹0.1-33.33%61,600-9.27%
5,600-11.11%₹8119.29%1,360₹0.05-75%27,300-22%
18,9000%₹68.31.18%1,380₹0.05-75%49,700-11.25%
42,000-33.33%₹41-7.86%1,400₹0.1-75%79,800-21.37%
50,400-38.46%₹22-18.51%1,420₹0.15-76.92%22,400-41.81%
67,900-36.60%₹10.75.94%1,440₹1.15-78.3%33,600-30.43%
81,200-57.50%₹0.15-96.9%1,460₹207.81%52,500-19.35%
1,44,200-29.69%₹0.05-97.29%1,480₹39.951.26%19,600-3.44%
2,75,100-33.38%₹0.05-94.44%1,500₹60.6513.47%35,70021.42%
63,700-40.13%₹0.05-85.71%1,520₹8413.13%14,0000%
89,600-20%₹0.1-33.33%1,540₹109.850%6,3000%
46,900-51.09%₹0.1100%1,560₹107.850%10,5000%
36,4000%₹0.1-33.33%1,580₹132.70%7000%
82,600-5.6%₹0.05-50%1,600₹1650%1,4000%
36,400-35.80%₹0.05-66.66%1,640--

United Spirits: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

24 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

