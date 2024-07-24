Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
55.88%
55.88%
55.88%
55.88%
55.88%
Indian
0.79%
0.79%
0.79%
0.79%
0.79%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
29.27%
29.11%
28.96%
28.74%
28.84%
Non-Institutions
14.05%
14.21%
14.35%
14.58%
14.48%
Total Non-Promoter
43.32%
43.32%
43.32%
43.32%
43.32%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.