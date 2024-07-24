Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.44
-12.8
8.55
-2.57
Op profit growth
52.75
-33.04
30.94
21.38
EBIT growth
68.91
-39.4
6.65
35.47
Net profit growth
116
-41.78
3.96
533.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.55
12.94
16.86
13.97
EBIT margin
13.79
9.75
14.03
14.28
Net profit margin
8.53
4.71
7.06
7.37
RoCE
24.58
13.55
20.96
20.33
RoNW
4.56
2.44
5.35
7.53
RoA
3.8
1.63
2.63
2.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.16
4.98
8.54
44.87
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
7.22
1.16
5.14
30.37
Book value per share
68.17
56.69
51.3
166.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
79.53
111.72
56.79
13.93
P/CEPS
122.9
478.46
94.34
20.57
P/B
13.02
9.81
9.45
3.75
EV/EBIDTA
39.57
37.88
23.67
34.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.04
-29.37
-49.19
-27.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.69
100.34
97.74
120.33
Inventory days
79.08
89.31
75.29
81.73
Creditor days
-68.71
-68.85
-62.88
-66.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.22
-4.22
-6.17
-4.52
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.23
0.66
1.3
Net debt / op. profit
0.33
0.9
1.58
2.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.48
-54.79
-53.92
-50.52
Employee costs
-6.72
-6.84
-5.68
-7.92
Other costs
-22.23
-25.41
-23.52
-27.56
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.Read More
