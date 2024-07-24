iifl-logo-icon 1
United Spirits Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.44

-12.8

8.55

-2.57

Op profit growth

52.75

-33.04

30.94

21.38

EBIT growth

68.91

-39.4

6.65

35.47

Net profit growth

116

-41.78

3.96

533.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.55

12.94

16.86

13.97

EBIT margin

13.79

9.75

14.03

14.28

Net profit margin

8.53

4.71

7.06

7.37

RoCE

24.58

13.55

20.96

20.33

RoNW

4.56

2.44

5.35

7.53

RoA

3.8

1.63

2.63

2.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.16

4.98

8.54

44.87

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

7.22

1.16

5.14

30.37

Book value per share

68.17

56.69

51.3

166.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

79.53

111.72

56.79

13.93

P/CEPS

122.9

478.46

94.34

20.57

P/B

13.02

9.81

9.45

3.75

EV/EBIDTA

39.57

37.88

23.67

34.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.04

-29.37

-49.19

-27.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.69

100.34

97.74

120.33

Inventory days

79.08

89.31

75.29

81.73

Creditor days

-68.71

-68.85

-62.88

-66.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.22

-4.22

-6.17

-4.52

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.23

0.66

1.3

Net debt / op. profit

0.33

0.9

1.58

2.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.48

-54.79

-53.92

-50.52

Employee costs

-6.72

-6.84

-5.68

-7.92

Other costs

-22.23

-25.41

-23.52

-27.56

United Spirits : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

24 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

