United Spirits Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
12,910
13,473
12,545
12,401.4
15,414
Excise Duty
7,305
7,688
7,009
7,119.9
10,083.9
Net Sales
5,605
5,785
5,536
5,281.5
5,330.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
89
149
76
-127.4
376.9
Total Income
5,694
5,934
5,612
5,154.1
5,707
Total Expenditure
4,393
4,982
4,356
4,674.8
4,521.3
PBIDT
1,301
952
1,256
479.3
1,185.7
Interest
47
45
31
60.4
43.5
PBDT
1,254
907
1,225
418.9
1,142.2
Depreciation
141
135
140
133.5
149
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
282
220
220
-11.8
177.3
Deferred Tax
5
-40
49
-19.8
7.1
Reported Profit After Tax
826
592
816
317
808.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-10.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
826
592
816
317
819.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-31
10.53
-166.7
279.4
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
826
623
805.47
483.7
539.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.63
8.17
11.49
4.36
11.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
200
0
0
Equity
145
145
145
145.5
145.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.21
16.45
22.68
9.07
22.24
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.73
10.23
14.73
6
15.17
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.