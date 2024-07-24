United Spirits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,233.1
620.4
1,133.4
831.3
Depreciation
-254.2
-249.3
-227.5
-135.1
Tax paid
-254.2
-158.7
-430
-278.6
Working capital
251.8
-807.9
-255.4
-339.5
Other operating items
Operating
976.5
-595.5
220.49
78.09
Capital expenditure
507.3
78.7
574.5
-53
Free cash flow
1,483.8
-516.8
794.99
25.09
Equity raised
7,958.7
7,335.6
5,318.2
3,589.3
Investing
236.9
-50.5
-24.9
-46.3
Financing
1,318.8
2,982.9
3,189.6
4,994.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10,998.2
9,751.2
9,277.9
8,562.5
