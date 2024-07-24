iifl-logo-icon 1
United Spirits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,641.15
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR United Spirits Ltd

United Spirits FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,233.1

620.4

1,133.4

831.3

Depreciation

-254.2

-249.3

-227.5

-135.1

Tax paid

-254.2

-158.7

-430

-278.6

Working capital

251.8

-807.9

-255.4

-339.5

Other operating items

Operating

976.5

-595.5

220.49

78.09

Capital expenditure

507.3

78.7

574.5

-53

Free cash flow

1,483.8

-516.8

794.99

25.09

Equity raised

7,958.7

7,335.6

5,318.2

3,589.3

Investing

236.9

-50.5

-24.9

-46.3

Financing

1,318.8

2,982.9

3,189.6

4,994.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10,998.2

9,751.2

9,277.9

8,562.5

