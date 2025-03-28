United Spirits Declares ₹4 Interim Dividend

Bengaluru-based United Spirits Ltd, has announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share for the financial year. On March 27, 2025, it was announced that an exchange filing.

In the last few years, the firm announced a dividend of ₹5 a share in 2024 and ₹4 a share in 2023. In November 2023, United Spirits finally started paying dividends, a lapse of 10 years. The company has announced Thursday, April 3, 2025 as the record date for the interim dividend to shareholders. The dividend payment is set to be made on or after April 21, 2025.

United Spirits had split its ₹10 face-value shares into five shares of ₹2 each in 2018. The company also announced a transition in leadership, Hina Nagarajan would step down as head of the company and the top position would be taken over by Praveen Someshwar effective April 1, 2025.