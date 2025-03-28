iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

United Spirits Declares ₹4 Interim Dividend

28 Mar 2025 , 11:09 PM

Bengaluru-based United Spirits Ltd, has announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share for the financial year. On March 27, 2025, it was announced that an exchange filing.

In the last few years, the firm announced a dividend of ₹5 a share in 2024 and ₹4 a share in 2023. In November 2023, United Spirits finally started paying dividends, a lapse of 10 years. The company has announced Thursday, April 3, 2025 as the record date for the interim dividend to shareholders. The dividend payment is set to be made on or after April 21, 2025.

United Spirits had split its ₹10 face-value shares into five shares of ₹2 each in 2018. The company also announced a transition in leadership, Hina Nagarajan would step down as head of the company and the top position would be taken over by Praveen Someshwar effective April 1, 2025.

Related Tags

  • dividend
  • United Spirits
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|09:34 PM
IndiGo receives penalty order of ₹944 Crore from IT dept

IndiGo receives penalty order of ₹944 Crore from IT dept

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|09:33 PM
Newgen Software unit bags $1.58 Million order

Newgen Software unit bags $1.58 Million order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|09:33 PM
NBCC secures ₹82 crore Lokpal Renovation Project

NBCC secures ₹82 crore Lokpal Renovation Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|02:24 PM
Mankind Pharma Merges Three Subsidiaries

Mankind Pharma Merges Three Subsidiaries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|01:33 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.