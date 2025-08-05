Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 5, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on August 5, 2025. At 1:38 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,647, which is trading at a 0.46% dip from the previous close or down by 369 points. Nifty is trading at 24,615, which is a 0.43% dip or down by 114 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1039 shares advanced today, whereas 1604 stocks were down. 20 stocks are in green, and 30 stocks are in red in the Nifty 50.

The major factors that affected the investors’ sentiments may include the upcoming RBI monetary policy meet to be held on Wednesday. The tariff warnings by US President Donald Trump have also made investors cautious. Other than that, factors such as FII selling and rupee depreciation also affected the market.

Top gainers in the Sensex include Titan Company, Trent, Maruti Suzuki, and SBI. The Sensex top losers are Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank, and Adani Ports. Top gainers in Nifty include Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, Trent, and IndusInd Bank. Top losers in Nifty include Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Infosys. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.29% while the BSE Small Cap index is also down by 0.26% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com