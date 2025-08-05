iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 5, 2025

5 Aug 2025 , 01:59 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on August 5, 2025. At 1:38 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,647, which is trading at a 0.46% dip from the previous close or down by 369 points. Nifty is trading at 24,615, which is a 0.43% dip or down by 114 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1039 shares advanced today, whereas 1604 stocks were down. 20 stocks are in green, and 30 stocks are in red in the Nifty 50.

The major factors that affected the investors’ sentiments may include the upcoming RBI monetary policy meet to be held on Wednesday. The tariff warnings by US President Donald Trump have also made investors cautious. Other than that, factors such as FII selling and rupee depreciation also affected the market.

Top gainers in the Sensex include Titan Company, Trent, Maruti Suzuki, and SBI. The Sensex top losers are Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank, and Adani Ports.  Top gainers in Nifty include Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, Trent, and IndusInd Bank. Top losers in Nifty include Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Infosys.  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.29% while the BSE Small Cap index is also down by 0.26% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 5, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 5, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
RailTel Wins ₹216 Crore Safe City Project from Bihar Govt

RailTel Wins ₹216 Crore Safe City Project from Bihar Govt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:48 PM
Delta Corp posts 36.10% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Delta Corp posts 36.10% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:18 PM
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Updates: Net Profit slips 10.20% y-o-y

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Updates: Net Profit slips 10.20% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:15 PM
BEML Bags ₹282 Crore Defence Contract for 8x8 High Mobility Vehicles

BEML Bags ₹282 Crore Defence Contract for 8x8 High Mobility Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|12:51 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.