August Fed minutes shows a divided house within the FOMC

STATUS QUO YES; BUT A VERY DIVIDED HOUSE
The uncertainty over Trump tariffs continued to be the subject of debate, but the real question for the FOMC (Federal Open Markets Committee) was “To cut or not to cut” rates. For the first time in 32 years, two senior Fed governors; Chris Waller and Michelle Bowman, gave a note of dissent. While the FOMC eventually voted for status quo on rates at 4.25% to 4.50%; Waller and Bowman wanted a 25 bps cut to be implemented immediately.
The dissent was over the degree of impact of Trump tariffs on inflation and jobs. The status quo camp believes that upside risks to inflation were much higher than the downside risks to jobs. However, dissenters were of the view that the inflation impact may be one-time, while the jobs impact will be structural. In a sense, their perception also got a boost from jobs data, showing weak non-farm payroll addition in May, June, and July 2025.
WHAT WE READ FROM MINUTES OF FOMC JUL-25 MEET?
Here are key inferences that we drew from the Fed minutes published on August 21, 2025; 3 weeks after the FOMC meeting on July 29-30, 2025.
Let us turn to what CME Fedwatch says about rates trajectory.
CME FEDWATCH HINTS 2 RATE CUTS EACH IN 2025 AND 2026
The CME Fedwatch is based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|75.3%
|24.7%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|37.0%
|50.4%
|12.5%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|27.4%
|46.9%
|22.4%
|3.3%
|Jun-26
|Nil
|Nil
|1.2%
|7.9%
|21.4%
|30.6%
|24.8%
|11.3%
|2.7%
|0.3%
|Dec-26
|0.7%
|3.2%
|9.9%
|19.6%
|25.8%
|22.5%
|12.8%
|4.5%
|0.9%
|0.1%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
We have CME Fedwatch expectations till December 2026; although the 2025 probabilities are more reliable due to proximity.
Clearly, the FOMC is split about the possible impact of the tariffs. The status quo camp believes that upside risks to inflation are higher due to tariffs. On the other hand, the dissent voices believe that inflation would be a one-time impact, while the impact on jobs would be more persistent. The implications remain the real bone of contention.
Going ahead, Powell’s term extends till May 2026 and he can get 2 more years. However, it is unclear if he will opt for an extension or choose to resign. Once Powell moves on, the view is likely to shift more towards the camp calling for rate cuts. That remains to be seen!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.