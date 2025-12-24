Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 20, 2025

MORE THAN DATA FLOWS, IT IS ALL ABOUT THE USDINR
Last week, the trade deficit data came in sharply lower at $24.5 Billion, but the CAD for Q3 is still likely to be sharply higher. The WPI inflation hinted at a fall in manufacturing costs, while the RBI MPC minutes were less confident about further rate cuts from here on.
While data flows will continue to matter, the big story is still about the Indian rupee. That is largely a function of the extent of RBI intervention and dollar selling. It is not clear how aggressively the RBI is willing to defend the dollar and, at what levels?
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.
|Date
|
Price (%)
|
Open (%)
|
High (%)
|
Low (%)
|19-Dec-25
|
4.151
|
4.126
|
4.157
|
4.124
|18-Dec-25
|
4.116
|
4.147
|
4.147
|
4.108
|17-Dec-25
|
4.151
|
4.151
|
4.182
|
4.143
|16-Dec-25
|
4.149
|
4.170
|
4.198
|
4.141
|15-Dec-25
|
4.182
|
4.182
|
4.188
|
4.149
|12-Dec-25
|
4.196
|
4.147
|
4.200
|
4.147
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US bond yields tapered for the week from 4.196% to 4.151%. The sharp spike in the unemployment level in the US to 4.6% almost makes another rate cut in January 2026 inevitable. That is reflected in lower bond yields. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.198% and low of 4.108%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|
Price (%)
|
Open (%)
|
High (%)
|
Low (%)
|19-Dec-25
|
98.60
|
98.46
|
98.75
|
98.42
|18-Dec-25
|
98.43
|
98.38
|
98.56
|
98.17
|17-Dec-25
|
98.37
|
98.21
|
98.64
|
98.18
|16-Dec-25
|
98.15
|
98.27
|
98.32
|
97.87
|15-Dec-25
|
98.31
|
98.40
|
98.48
|
98.14
|12-Dec-25
|
98.40
|
98.32
|
98.53
|
98.30
Data Source: Bloomberg
It is now 3 weeks since the dollar index (DXY) breached above 100 levels, and has since faced resistance at the 100 levels. The jobs data points to another rate cut in January, and that is keeping the dollar index under pressure. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.75 and a low of 97.87 this week. Dollar weakness looks all set to intensify.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|19-Dec-25
|
6.606
|
6.570
|
6.611
|
6.568
|18-Dec-25
|
6.570
|
6.601
|
6.603
|
6.570
|17-Dec-25
|
6.601
|
6.573
|
6.602
|
6.564
|16-Dec-25
|
6.573
|
6.594
|
6.607
|
6.573
|15-Dec-25
|
6.594
|
6.597
|
6.616
|
6.585
|12-Dec-25
|
6.596
|
6.611
|
6.611
|
6.547
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields edged higher from 6.596% to 6.606%. Bond yields hardened on Friday, after the RBI MPC minutes hinted at calibrated rate cuts from here. Also, the prospects of a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit is pushing up yields. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.616% and a low of 6.564%.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|
Price (₹/$)
|
Open (₹/$)
|
High (₹/$)
|
Low (₹/$)
|19-Dec-25
|
89.577
|
90.238
|
90.302
|
89.255
|18-Dec-25
|
90.267
|
90.389
|
90.464
|
90.042
|17-Dec-25
|
90.409
|
91.020
|
91.075
|
89.906
|16-Dec-25
|
90.949
|
90.777
|
91.082
|
90.710
|15-Dec-25
|
90.775
|
90.550
|
90.793
|
90.510
|12-Dec-25
|
90.584
|
90.188
|
90.652
|
90.174
Data Source: RBI
The USDINR stayed under pressure for most of the week, before RBI intervention triggered a sharp rally on Friday. During the week, the rupee even briefly went beyond ₹91/$, but closed at ₹89.58/$. Amid pressure of NDF selling and hedging demand, RBI defended the rupee aggressively. USDINR touched a weekly high of ₹89.255/$ and a low of ₹91.082/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|
Price ($/bbl)
|
Open ($/bbl)
|
High ($/bbl)
|
Low ($/bbl)
|19-Dec-25
|
60.47
|
59.72
|
60.65
|
59.40
|18-Dec-25
|
59.82
|
60.61
|
60.67
|
59.54
|17-Dec-25
|
59.68
|
59.30
|
60.74
|
59.25
|16-Dec-25
|
58.92
|
60.39
|
60.40
|
58.72
|15-Dec-25
|
60.56
|
61.09
|
61.50
|
60.13
|12-Dec-25
|
61.12
|
61.60
|
61.86
|
60.81
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent prices fell from $61.12/bbl to $60.47/bbl for the week. On 3 out of 5 trading days, Brent Crude actually closed below $60/bbl. With a surge in shale output and a growing OPEC supply glut, Brent looks a lot weaker. Brent touched a high of $61.50/bbl and a low of $58.72/bbl during the week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|
Price ($/oz)
|
Open ($/oz)
|
High ($/oz)
|
Low ($/oz)
|
19-Dec-25
|
4,338.55
|
4,332.33
|
4,356.65
|
4,309.01
|
18-Dec-25
|
4,332.40
|
4,341.06
|
4,374.69
|
4,308.60
|
17-Dec-25
|
4,341.08
|
4,303.80
|
4,349.13
|
4,301.27
|
16-Dec-25
|
4,303.80
|
4,302.58
|
4,335.16
|
4,271.34
|
15-Dec-25
|
4,302.70
|
4,299.00
|
4,350.50
|
4,285.21
|
12-Dec-25
|
4,302.43
|
4,283.26
|
4,353.72
|
4,257.60
Data Source: Bloomberg
The week saw Spot Gold edging up from $4,302.43/oz to $4,338.55/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,36,260 per 10 grams on weak rupee. The rate cut has sharply reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold, and now one more rate cut looks likely in January 2026. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,374.69/oz and low of $4,271.34/oz.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|
Price ($/oz)
|
Open ($/oz)
|
High ($/oz)
|
Low ($/oz)
|
19-Dec-25
|
67.1663
|
65.4383
|
67.4750
|
64.4800
|
18-Dec-25
|
65.4381
|
66.3264
|
66.6350
|
64.6289
|
17-Dec-25
|
66.3200
|
63.7921
|
66.9057
|
63.6706
|
16-Dec-25
|
63.7914
|
63.9778
|
64.1689
|
62.1660
|
15-Dec-25
|
63.9677
|
61.5650
|
64.1721
|
60.5450
|
12-Dec-25
|
62.0194
|
63.5782
|
64.6699
|
60.8037
Data Source: Bloomberg
For the fourth week in a row, spot silver continued to defy gravity, and closed significantly higher at $67.1663/oz. For the week, silver touched a peak of $67.4750/oz. In India, silver scaled above ₹2,19,000 per KG level. For silver, the demand is coming less from safe-haven and more from industrial uses in electronics, alternate energy, and defence. Silver continues to be winning in the Gold-Silver ratio battle!
