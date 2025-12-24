Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 20, 2025

MORE THAN DATA FLOWS, IT IS ALL ABOUT THE USDINR

Last week, the trade deficit data came in sharply lower at $24.5 Billion, but the CAD for Q3 is still likely to be sharply higher. The WPI inflation hinted at a fall in manufacturing costs, while the RBI MPC minutes were less confident about further rate cuts from here on.

While data flows will continue to matter, the big story is still about the Indian rupee. That is largely a function of the extent of RBI intervention and dollar selling. It is not clear how aggressively the RBI is willing to defend the dollar and, at what levels?

US BOND YIELDS TAPER ON JOBS DATA

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 19-Dec-25 4.151 4.126 4.157 4.124 18-Dec-25 4.116 4.147 4.147 4.108 17-Dec-25 4.151 4.151 4.182 4.143 16-Dec-25 4.149 4.170 4.198 4.141 15-Dec-25 4.182 4.182 4.188 4.149 12-Dec-25 4.196 4.147 4.200 4.147

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US bond yields tapered for the week from 4.196% to 4.151%. The sharp spike in the unemployment level in the US to 4.6% almost makes another rate cut in January 2026 inevitable. That is reflected in lower bond yields. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.198% and low of 4.108%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY); 100 LEVELS STILL ELUSIVE

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 19-Dec-25 98.60 98.46 98.75 98.42 18-Dec-25 98.43 98.38 98.56 98.17 17-Dec-25 98.37 98.21 98.64 98.18 16-Dec-25 98.15 98.27 98.32 97.87 15-Dec-25 98.31 98.40 98.48 98.14 12-Dec-25 98.40 98.32 98.53 98.30

Data Source: Bloomberg

It is now 3 weeks since the dollar index (DXY) breached above 100 levels, and has since faced resistance at the 100 levels. The jobs data points to another rate cut in January, and that is keeping the dollar index under pressure. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.75 and a low of 97.87 this week. Dollar weakness looks all set to intensify.

INDIA BENCHMARK YIELD EDGES HIGHER

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 19-Dec-25 6.606 6.570 6.611 6.568 18-Dec-25 6.570 6.601 6.603 6.570 17-Dec-25 6.601 6.573 6.602 6.564 16-Dec-25 6.573 6.594 6.607 6.573 15-Dec-25 6.594 6.597 6.616 6.585 12-Dec-25 6.596 6.611 6.611 6.547

Data Source: RBI

For the week, the India bond yields edged higher from 6.596% to 6.606%. Bond yields hardened on Friday, after the RBI MPC minutes hinted at calibrated rate cuts from here. Also, the prospects of a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit is pushing up yields. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.616% and a low of 6.564%.

RUPEE SHOWED LATE RECOVERY ON RBI INTERVENTION

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) 19-Dec-25 89.577 90.238 90.302 89.255 18-Dec-25 90.267 90.389 90.464 90.042 17-Dec-25 90.409 91.020 91.075 89.906 16-Dec-25 90.949 90.777 91.082 90.710 15-Dec-25 90.775 90.550 90.793 90.510 12-Dec-25 90.584 90.188 90.652 90.174

Data Source: RBI

The USDINR stayed under pressure for most of the week, before RBI intervention triggered a sharp rally on Friday. During the week, the rupee even briefly went beyond ₹91/$, but closed at ₹89.58/$. Amid pressure of NDF selling and hedging demand, RBI defended the rupee aggressively. USDINR touched a weekly high of ₹89.255/$ and a low of ₹91.082/$.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS ON SUPPLY CONCERNS

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) 19-Dec-25 60.47 59.72 60.65 59.40 18-Dec-25 59.82 60.61 60.67 59.54 17-Dec-25 59.68 59.30 60.74 59.25 16-Dec-25 58.92 60.39 60.40 58.72 15-Dec-25 60.56 61.09 61.50 60.13 12-Dec-25 61.12 61.60 61.86 60.81

Data Source: Bloomberg

Brent prices fell from $61.12/bbl to $60.47/bbl for the week. On 3 out of 5 trading days, Brent Crude actually closed below $60/bbl. With a surge in shale output and a growing OPEC supply glut, Brent looks a lot weaker. Brent touched a high of $61.50/bbl and a low of $58.72/bbl during the week.

SPOT GOLD EDGES UP ON RISING UNCERTAINTY

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 19-Dec-25 4,338.55 4,332.33 4,356.65 4,309.01 18-Dec-25 4,332.40 4,341.06 4,374.69 4,308.60 17-Dec-25 4,341.08 4,303.80 4,349.13 4,301.27 16-Dec-25 4,303.80 4,302.58 4,335.16 4,271.34 15-Dec-25 4,302.70 4,299.00 4,350.50 4,285.21 12-Dec-25 4,302.43 4,283.26 4,353.72 4,257.60

Data Source: Bloomberg

The week saw Spot Gold edging up from $4,302.43/oz to $4,338.55/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,36,260 per 10 grams on weak rupee. The rate cut has sharply reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold, and now one more rate cut looks likely in January 2026. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,374.69/oz and low of $4,271.34/oz.

SPOT SILVER DEFIES GRAVITY FOR THE WEEK

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 19-Dec-25 67.1663 65.4383 67.4750 64.4800 18-Dec-25 65.4381 66.3264 66.6350 64.6289 17-Dec-25 66.3200 63.7921 66.9057 63.6706 16-Dec-25 63.7914 63.9778 64.1689 62.1660 15-Dec-25 63.9677 61.5650 64.1721 60.5450 12-Dec-25 62.0194 63.5782 64.6699 60.8037

Data Source: Bloomberg

For the fourth week in a row, spot silver continued to defy gravity, and closed significantly higher at $67.1663/oz. For the week, silver touched a peak of $67.4750/oz. In India, silver scaled above ₹2,19,000 per KG level. For silver, the demand is coming less from safe-haven and more from industrial uses in electronics, alternate energy, and defence. Silver continues to be winning in the Gold-Silver ratio battle!