A share represents a unit of equity ownership in a company. Shareholders are entitled to any profits that the company may earn in the form of dividends. They are also the bearers of any losses that the company may face. In simple words, if you are a shareholder of a company, you hold a percentage of ownership of the issuing company in proportion to the shares you have bought, often managed through a share market app. Keep reading to acquire more details about various share types.

Why does a company issue shares?

The various reasons a company issues shares are as follows:

Funding Growth: Companies release shares to fund expansion strategies, new projects, and new research and development without being weighed down by debt.

Types of shares

The various kinds of stocks represent units of ownership in a company and can be categorized into several categories:

Ordinary Shares: Holders of these typically have voting rights and may receive dividends, which are paid out from the company’s profits. These types of shares are the most typical.

Each type of share offers different rights and benefits, catering to various investor needs and company financing strategies.

Features of equity shares

Equity shareholders own a part of the business and have voting rights over crucial decisions made within it.

Shareholders may receive dividends, which will be subject to the profits earned by the company and the dividend policy in place.

Equity holders claim what’s left after all the debts and liabilities of the business are settled during liquidation.

Equity shares are readily tradable on the stock exchange, thereby ensuring liquidation for the shareholder.

Share prices may appreciate, and shareholders can receive potential capital gains.

Types of equity shares

Equity shares can be further divided based on:

Share capital

Definition

Returns

Classification of equity shares based on share capital

Here is a look at the classification of equity shares based on share capital:

Authorised Share Capital: Every company, in its Memorandum of Associations, is required to prescribe the maximum amount of capital that can be raised by issuing equity shares. The limit, however, can be increased by paying additional fees and after the completion of certain legal procedures.

Classification of equity shares based on definition

Here is a look at the equity share classification based on the definition:

Bonus Shares: Bonus share definition implies those additional stocks which are issued to existing shareholders free-of-cost, or as a bonus.

Classification of equity shares based on returns

Based on returns, here is a look at the types of shares:

Dividend Shares: A company can choose to pay dividends in the form of issuing new shares on a pro-rata basis.

Features of preference shares

Preference shareholders get a fixed dividend before equity shareholders.

In case of liquidation, preference shareholders are paid before equity shareholders.

In general, preference shareholders do not have voting rights in company decisions.

Some preference shares can be converted into equity shares after a certain period.

Companies can repurchase callable preference shares at a pre-set price.

They carry the attributes of debt with a fixed income along with the features of equity without any entitlement to vote.

They are risk-free, just like bonds, and involve fixed returns.

Types of preference shares

Cumulative And Non-Cumulative Preference Shares: In the case of cumulative preference shares, if a particular company doesn’t declare an annual dividend, the benefit is carried forward to the next financial year. Non-cumulative preference shares don’t provide for receiving outstanding dividend benefits.

Other types of shares

Treasury Shares: These are shares a company has repurchased from investors, reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market. Treasury shares do not pay dividends, nor do they have voting rights.

Benefits of owning shares

Potential for Capital Appreciation: Shareholders can benefit from the increase in the stock’s price over time, leading to significant profits upon selling. This potential for growth is one of the primary reasons investors buy many types of shares.

Risk of owning shares

Market Volatility: Share prices fluctuate with the overall trend in the market, depending on investor psychology and some macroeconomic indicators. Therefore, the value of a share can drop drastically over time, and short-term predictions based on price are unreliable.

Conclusion

Investing in shares can prove to be a great source of long-term wealth generation for any individual investor. Stocks provide you with a variety of sectors and industries to choose from, helping you diversify your portfolio and mitigate your risks. Always remember to narrow down on trusted and reliable financial partners to open your Demat account and trading account, like IIFL Capital Services Limited.