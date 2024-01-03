iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

List of Business Loan Articles

Featured articles

image

Flexi Business Loans Explained: Features and Benefits

Banks and financial institutions offer Flexi business loans, which let borrowers withdraw and repay funds within a set credit limit. Unlike regular term loans, which involve receiving a lump sum and making fixed monthly payments, Flexi business loans work like a revolving credit facility. This means business owners can withdraw funds as needed, repay them, and then draw again within the specified limit. It's like a credit card but with lower interest rates.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

list of articles

image

Retail Business Loans: The all-you-need to Know Guide

A retail business loan is a financial product designed to provide funding specifically for retail businesses. It enables retailers to secure capital to cover various expenses, such as opening a new store, expanding an existing one, purchasing inventory, marketing campaigns, renovating premises, or investing in new technologies.

Read More
image

What was the Swedish Banking crisis?

Swedish banking crisis is one of the most well-known financial crises. It occurred in 1992. All through the decade of 80s, the central bank of Sweden kept interest rates low. Due to low interest rates, demand for loans went up sharply.

Read More
image

Microfinance – What does it mean?

What is a microfinance institution A microfinance institution or micro-finance lender gives small, unsecured loans to people from poorer sections of the society. Usually, the maximum amount of loan that a micro-finance lender gives is Rs 1 lakh. These loans are usually given for meeting the daily needs of the borrower or the needs of the borrower to buy some income-generating asset.  Microfinance is a […]

Read More
image

Understanding (S&L) Savings and Loan Associations

Savings & Loan (S&L) associations are quite common in United States. They accept deposits and give loans only to their members. So the customers of an S&L association are also its members or shareholders. S&L associations are also known as credit unions. They give a variety of loans to their customers. These include mortgage loans, business loans, personal loans etc. They also provide checking and […]

Read More
image

What is meant by securitization of loans?

The term securitization came into wider notice when 2008 global financial crisis happened. The crisis started with large scale defaults on mortgage backed securities (MBS) in United States. MBS are securities issued against home loan mortgages.

Read More
image

Small Business Ideas with Low Investment

It's easy to commence small business ideas in India with low investment, which makes it interesting for starters. However, individuals could pursue these in their spare time when they are not working full-time. Such businesses offer one of the largest ways to earn profits through displaying and monetising their products and services to others.

Read More
image

How to Register & Start a Construction Business in India?

There are a few construction company ideas for beginners that can help you get started in this exciting and quickly growing area. If you want to establish your firm in the construction industry, now is a fantastic time.

Read More
image

What is Business? Types & How to Start

A business is a for-profit operation or activity. It could be a corporation, a partnership, an organisation, a single proprietorship, a profession, or any other entity that engages in profit-making commercial, industrial, philanthropic, or professional activity.

Read More
image

What is Debt Financing?

Debt financing adds to a company's debt element of its capital structure. It can improve the performance and growth of an organisation.

Read More
image

Net Working Capital: Meaning, Importance, Uses, How to Calculate

The net working capital meaning displays the discrepancy between current liabilities and assets for a business. The leftover sum represents the business's working capital for the near future.

Read More
123

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.