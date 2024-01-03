A company may have an urgent need for money. A company’s operations might be hampered without it. Think of short-term loans if you want to find a quick loan that you can repay promptly. Here, we discuss the typical short-term loans that are simple to obtain and how they might help business owners.

You can apply for short-term business loans for funding as you prepare to launch your business or grow an existing one.

What are short-term business loans?

A short-term loan is a type of business loan that can be used to finance transient business needs. Before the loan’s term expires, you pay back the principal and interest. The typical loan term for short-term loans is three to five years. It can pay for immediate costs related to operations, growth, working capital needs, etc. Loans over a short period of time can be secured or unsecured. For unsecured business loans, the lender may authorize the loan based on the operating history and financial statements of your company. You must put up a security deposit of some kind when applying for secured loans.

Advantages of short-term business loans

Here are a few reasons why every business must consider short-term business loan as a viable source of funds:

Collateral free: The majority of short-term loans are unsecured. As a result, in order to borrow money from the lender, you are not obliged to provide any property papers or other documentation.

Easy to avail: Short-term loans are simple to obtain because they often have smaller loan amounts and shorter terms. To finance commercial activities, for instance, you may pledge gold and receive an instant loan.

Quick disbursement: Due to the online process and quick approval from the lender, the loans are cleared in a short span of time and you get capital for your needs.

Digital process: The process is digital to a large extent and hence hassle-free.

Fast repayment: You can pay back the loan more quickly and free up money for other business needs with shorter terms.

Types of short-term business loans

Here are a few types of short-term business loans available for various types of corporations:

Bridge loans: You can use bridge loans to address your immediate needs. For instance, you are going to move into a new office space and are applying for a loan to cover the cost. However, the new landlord will require a security deposit. In this situation, a bridge loan may be used to pay the deposit while your initial loan is approved.

Consumer loans for MSMEs: You also need a well-built area for a firm to operate without a hitch. Computers, printers, security systems, generators, and other equipment can be required. Some lenders provide loans with no-cost EMIs and the buy-now-pay-later option. As a result, you can purchase the proper equipment for your workplace without incurring any additional expenses.

Credit card loans: These loans are pre-approved and are given to a limited number of credit cards; no paperwork is necessary. You can go into your online banking accounts to check for offers, check your credit card balance, and submit a loan application right away.

Bank overdraft: One needs to have a current account in order to qualify for this type of loan with a lender. Every account has an overdraft cap that determines how much can be taken out. The current account also comes with an overdraft limit. As they do not impose excessive interest rates, this loan might be of considerable assistance during a financial crisis. However, they do tack on extra fees that the borrower should go over with the lender.

Demand loans: Demand Loans are short-term working capital loans created specifically to meet the monetary needs of a firm. The length of the loan can range from seven days to many months. The borrower may pay off the loan whenever he or she wants since there is no set payback schedule. Additionally, there are no prepayment penalties for these loans.

