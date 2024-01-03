Table of Content
Since 2004, the Reserve Bank of India has made it compulsory for all Indian financial institutions to verify both the identity and address of all customers carrying out financial transactions with them. Thus, the KYC process was introduced by the RBI as the only mode of verification.
KYC means to ‘know your customer’ which is an effective way for an institution to confirm and thereby verify the authenticity of a customer. For this, the customer is required to submit all KYC documentation before investing in various instruments. The RBI mandates all financial institutions to do the KYC process for all customers before giving them the right to carry out any financial transactions. Whether the customer uses KYC online verification or opts for offline KYC, this is a simple one-time process.
The different types of KYC procedures are as follows:
Aadhaar-based KYC streamlines onboarding through quick identity verification using an individual’s Aadhaar details linked to biometrics and demographics. OTP authentication enables a digital process for swift document verification online, ideal for low-risk transactions where minimised paperwork results in smooth customer experiences.
In-person KYC necessitates meeting a representative to authenticate identity and address documents, adding authenticity through this physical interaction. Such meetings often occur at designated branch locations, ensuring legitimacy and regulatory adherence for higher-risk financial activities demanding accurate identity validation.
Biometric-based KYC relies on unique biological traits such as fingerprints or iris scans to confirm identities, preventing impersonation and fraud through attributes exclusive to each person. This secure method is commonly used where strong authentication is needed, offering a convenient verification solution resistant to tampering.
The three principal steps for performing Know Your Customer procedures are as follows:
KYC plays an indispensable role in today’s financial landscape, establishing a strong foundation for security across the industry. Through identity verification and ongoing oversight of account usage, KYC deters deception and maintains adherence to mandates established by regulatory bodies. When properly administered, a thorough KYC protocol facilitates uncomplicated, protected financial exchanges while nurturing an atmosphere of transparency built on faith between clients and financial firms.
KYC verification in trading refers to the process through which brokerage firms methodically confirm the identity, address, and financial qualifications of traders before allowing them access to trading accounts. This step helps guarantee that only legitimate individuals participate in trading activities, avoiding fraud and adhering to regulatory requirements.
KYC requirements involve submitting identity and address evidence documents like an Aadhaar, PAN card, or passport and filling out personal information forms providing details. Based on the financial institution, extra information such as financial standing, occupation, and risk evaluation may also be necessary to adequately assess the customer profile.
To finish KYC validation, people can either submit their documentation online via the organisation’s website or mobile app or visit a branch in person. The procedure generally involves uploading ID proofs, fulfilling an OTP verification, and sometimes a short video call for added security.
To complete KYC for a bank, clients must furnish identity and address proofs, such as an Aadhaar or passport, at the closest bank branch or online. Banks may conduct in-person verification for higher-risk accounts, confirming that all information complies with regulatory requirements.
Yes, KYC is mandatory for bank accounts as per RBI guidelines to prevent money laundering and ensure safe financial transactions. Without fulfilling KYC, individuals cannot fully activate or utilise their bank accounts for transactions.
