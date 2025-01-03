₹6,365.54
(3.44)(0.05%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹6,375.85
Prev. Close
₹6,362.1
Market Cap.
₹28,14,078.2
Div Yield
1.16
PE
18.24
PB
18.24
₹6,348.54
₹6,412.64
Performance
One Week (%)
2.61
One Month (%)
-0.7
One Year (%)
8.96
YTD (%)
-1.3
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,048.35
3,098
3,036.15
7,30,363
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,838.65
1,853
1,817.1
42,76,644
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,407.25
7,500
7,359.25
15,05,827
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.6
2,619
2,556.6
9,32,296
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
IndusInd Bank Ltd
997.9
1,025.4
990.65
58,95,486
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.55
1,237.6
1,197
30,38,886
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
