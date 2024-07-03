SectorRetail
Open₹7,307.7
Prev. Close₹7,307.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,549.14
Day's High₹7,338.6
Day's Low₹7,216.45
52 Week's High₹8,345
52 Week's Low₹2,955
Book Value₹146.64
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,58,048.35
P/E192.43
EPS37.97
Divi. Yield0.04
Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.Read More
With this appointment, Noel Tata becomes the eleventh chairman of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the sixth chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.55
35.55
35.55
35.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,411.64
3,044.39
2,684.49
2,480.31
Net Worth
4,447.19
3,079.94
2,720.04
2,515.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,880.73
2,047.53
3,177.67
2,066.29
yoy growth (%)
89.53
-35.56
53.78
20.37
Raw materials
-1,900.87
-1,029.63
-1,603.74
-958.75
As % of sales
48.98
50.28
50.46
46.39
Employee costs
-337.94
-255.02
-313.1
-202.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
336.16
-65.8
245.55
171.64
Depreciation
-283.08
-235.87
-231.13
-41.71
Tax paid
-73.37
21.12
-90.94
-54.91
Working capital
297.43
-49.22
165.26
63.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.53
-35.56
53.78
20.37
Op profit growth
210.84
-63.81
179.7
64.2
EBIT growth
265.56
-64.41
139.28
40.4
Net profit growth
-589.27
-133
32.42
9.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,375.11
8,242.02
8,242.02
2,592.96
3,485.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,375.11
8,242.02
8,242.02
2,592.96
3,485.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
988.91
344.33
344.33
201.6
149.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N N Tata
Non Executive Director
Bhaskar Bhat
Non Executive Director
Harish R Bhat
Executive Director & CEO
P Venkatesalu
Independent Director
Jayesh T Merchant
Independent Director
S. Given
Independent Director
Ravneet Singh Gill.
Independent Director
Hema Ravichandar
Independent Director
J. Holtzhausen
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krupa Anandpara
Independent Director
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trent Ltd
Summary
Trent Ltd. is a retail operations company that owns and manages a number of retail chains in India. It is engaged in retailing / trading of apparels, footwear, accessories, toys, games etc. It operates through Westside, Landmark, Zudio and Utsa retail formats. The company operates Westside, one of Indias largest and fastest growing retail chains; Star Bazaar, a hypermarket chain and Landmark a family entertainment format store. They have already established 200 Westside departmental stores measuring 1,600-2,400 sq.ft. floor space across 74 cities. The Westside stores have several departments to meet the varied shopping needs of customers. These include menswear, womens wear, kids wear, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes and handbags, household furniture accessories, lingerie, and gifts. Well-designed interiors, sprawling space, prime locations and coffee shops enhance the customers shopping experience.Trent also operates the Star Bazaar hypermarket chain that provides customers an array of products that include staple foods, beverages, health & beauty products, consumer electronics and household items at the most affordable prices. Star Bazaar also includes a large range of fashionable in-house garments for men, women and children, exclusively available at the store. Since 2008, Trent has had a franchise and a wholesale supply arrangement with Tesco and its wholly-owned subsidiary in India, for Star Bazaar.Trent holds 76% interest in Landmark Ltd, a family entertainment format sto
Read More
The Trent Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7259 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trent Ltd is ₹258048.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trent Ltd is 192.43 and 50.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trent Ltd is ₹2955 and ₹8345 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.63%, 3 Years at 90.65%, 1 Year at 138.94%, 6 Month at 33.01%, 3 Month at -2.41% and 1 Month at 6.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.