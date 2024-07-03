iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trent Ltd Share Price

7,259
(-0.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,307.7
  • Day's High7,338.6
  • 52 Wk High8,345
  • Prev. Close7,307.7
  • Day's Low7,216.45
  • 52 Wk Low 2,955
  • Turnover (lac)6,549.14
  • P/E192.43
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value146.64
  • EPS37.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,58,048.35
  • Div. Yield0.04
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Trent Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

7,307.7

Prev. Close

7,307.7

Turnover(Lac.)

6,549.14

Day's High

7,338.6

Day's Low

7,216.45

52 Week's High

8,345

52 Week's Low

2,955

Book Value

146.64

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,58,048.35

P/E

192.43

EPS

37.97

Divi. Yield

0.04

Trent Ltd Corporate Action

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Apr, 2024

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.2

Record Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Trent Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|02:07 PM

Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.

Read More
Noel Tata Takes Helm of Tata Trusts, Trent Shares Surge

Noel Tata Takes Helm of Tata Trusts, Trent Shares Surge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

With this appointment, Noel Tata becomes the eleventh chairman of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the sixth chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Trent Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.00%

Non-Promoter- 40.00%

Institutions: 40.00%

Non-Institutions: 22.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Trent Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.55

35.55

35.55

35.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,411.64

3,044.39

2,684.49

2,480.31

Net Worth

4,447.19

3,079.94

2,720.04

2,515.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,880.73

2,047.53

3,177.67

2,066.29

yoy growth (%)

89.53

-35.56

53.78

20.37

Raw materials

-1,900.87

-1,029.63

-1,603.74

-958.75

As % of sales

48.98

50.28

50.46

46.39

Employee costs

-337.94

-255.02

-313.1

-202.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

336.16

-65.8

245.55

171.64

Depreciation

-283.08

-235.87

-231.13

-41.71

Tax paid

-73.37

21.12

-90.94

-54.91

Working capital

297.43

-49.22

165.26

63.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.53

-35.56

53.78

20.37

Op profit growth

210.84

-63.81

179.7

64.2

EBIT growth

265.56

-64.41

139.28

40.4

Net profit growth

-589.27

-133

32.42

9.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,375.11

8,242.02

8,242.02

2,592.96

3,485.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,375.11

8,242.02

8,242.02

2,592.96

3,485.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

988.91

344.33

344.33

201.6

149.43

View Annually Results

Trent Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trent Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N N Tata

Non Executive Director

Bhaskar Bhat

Non Executive Director

Harish R Bhat

Executive Director & CEO

P Venkatesalu

Independent Director

Jayesh T Merchant

Independent Director

S. Given

Independent Director

Ravneet Singh Gill.

Independent Director

Hema Ravichandar

Independent Director

J. Holtzhausen

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krupa Anandpara

Independent Director

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trent Ltd

Summary

Trent Ltd. is a retail operations company that owns and manages a number of retail chains in India. It is engaged in retailing / trading of apparels, footwear, accessories, toys, games etc. It operates through Westside, Landmark, Zudio and Utsa retail formats. The company operates Westside, one of Indias largest and fastest growing retail chains; Star Bazaar, a hypermarket chain and Landmark a family entertainment format store. They have already established 200 Westside departmental stores measuring 1,600-2,400 sq.ft. floor space across 74 cities. The Westside stores have several departments to meet the varied shopping needs of customers. These include menswear, womens wear, kids wear, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes and handbags, household furniture accessories, lingerie, and gifts. Well-designed interiors, sprawling space, prime locations and coffee shops enhance the customers shopping experience.Trent also operates the Star Bazaar hypermarket chain that provides customers an array of products that include staple foods, beverages, health & beauty products, consumer electronics and household items at the most affordable prices. Star Bazaar also includes a large range of fashionable in-house garments for men, women and children, exclusively available at the store. Since 2008, Trent has had a franchise and a wholesale supply arrangement with Tesco and its wholly-owned subsidiary in India, for Star Bazaar.Trent holds 76% interest in Landmark Ltd, a family entertainment format sto
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Trent Ltd share price today?

The Trent Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7259 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trent Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trent Ltd is ₹258048.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trent Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trent Ltd is 192.43 and 50.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trent Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trent Ltd is ₹2955 and ₹8345 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trent Ltd?

Trent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.63%, 3 Years at 90.65%, 1 Year at 138.94%, 6 Month at 33.01%, 3 Month at -2.41% and 1 Month at 6.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trent Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trent Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.01 %
Institutions - 40.01 %
Public - 22.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Trent Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.