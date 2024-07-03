Summary

Trent Ltd. is a retail operations company that owns and manages a number of retail chains in India. It is engaged in retailing / trading of apparels, footwear, accessories, toys, games etc. It operates through Westside, Landmark, Zudio and Utsa retail formats. The company operates Westside, one of Indias largest and fastest growing retail chains; Star Bazaar, a hypermarket chain and Landmark a family entertainment format store. They have already established 200 Westside departmental stores measuring 1,600-2,400 sq.ft. floor space across 74 cities. The Westside stores have several departments to meet the varied shopping needs of customers. These include menswear, womens wear, kids wear, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes and handbags, household furniture accessories, lingerie, and gifts. Well-designed interiors, sprawling space, prime locations and coffee shops enhance the customers shopping experience.Trent also operates the Star Bazaar hypermarket chain that provides customers an array of products that include staple foods, beverages, health & beauty products, consumer electronics and household items at the most affordable prices. Star Bazaar also includes a large range of fashionable in-house garments for men, women and children, exclusively available at the store. Since 2008, Trent has had a franchise and a wholesale supply arrangement with Tesco and its wholly-owned subsidiary in India, for Star Bazaar.Trent holds 76% interest in Landmark Ltd, a family entertainment format sto

Read More