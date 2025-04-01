Trent Expands Retail Footprint to 1,000+ Stores

Trent Ltd., a Tata Group company, saw its stock rise by up to 5% on Tuesday, April 1, following a major business milestone. The company announced that it has surpassed 1,000 large-box fashion stores in its operating portfolio, including 248 Westside outlets and 757 Zudio stores.

Large-box stores refer to physically expansive retail outlets, often part of larger retail chains. Trent has served over 100 million customers across 230 cities through its Westside and Zudio brands, as per a regulatory filing dated March 31.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Trent Ltd closed at ₹5568 on April 1, 2025 which is a 4.56% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 4% in the last one year, and 12% in the last one month.