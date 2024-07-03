iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Varun Beverages Ltd Share Price

626.25
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open645
  • Day's High645.95
  • 52 Wk High681.12
  • Prev. Close652.2
  • Day's Low626.1
  • 52 Wk Low 478.56
  • Turnover (lac)20,057.17
  • P/E98.83
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value49.35
  • EPS6.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,11,767.06
  • Div. Yield0.15
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open628.9
  • Day's High632.65
  • Spot624.1
  • Prev. Close628.25
  • Day's Low621.15
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot875
  • OI(Chg %)-4,34,000 (-19.27%)
  • Roll Over%3.35
  • Roll Cost1.52
  • Traded Vol.23,91,375 (-30.03%)
View More Futures

Varun Beverages Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

645

Prev. Close

652.2

Turnover(Lac.)

20,057.17

Day's High

645.95

Day's Low

626.1

52 Week's High

681.12

52 Week's Low

478.56

Book Value

49.35

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,11,767.06

P/E

98.83

EPS

6.6

Divi. Yield

0.15

Varun Beverages Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Feb, 2024

arrow

Varun Beverages Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Varun Beverages to raise upto Rs 7500 crore for expansion

Varun Beverages to raise upto Rs 7500 crore for expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|02:17 PM

The money would be raised in "one or more tranches" and "subject to receipt of approval of equity shareholders of the company" via postal poll.

Read More
Varun Beverages trades ex-split; shares jump ~6%

Varun Beverages trades ex-split; shares jump ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

Varun Beverages plans to split its ₹5 equity shares into ₹2 equity shares, as previously announced.

Read More
Varun Beverages Splits Stock, Declares Interim Dividend

Varun Beverages Splits Stock, Declares Interim Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

the company announced that it will pay an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share to its eligible shareholders for the fiscal year 2024.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Varun Beverages Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.20%

Non-Promoter- 31.74%

Institutions: 31.73%

Non-Institutions: 8.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Varun Beverages Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

649.96

649.55

433.03

288.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,425.85

4,867.85

3,965.59

3,723.08

Net Worth

7,075.81

5,517.4

4,398.62

4,011.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Revenue

6,595.74

4,876.45

5,615.66

3,062.45

yoy growth (%)

35.25

-13.16

83.37

2.78

Raw materials

-3,129.17

-2,215.67

-2,611.93

-1,404.31

As % of sales

47.44

45.43

46.51

45.85

Employee costs

-741.11

-695.06

-630.81

-319.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Profit before tax

681.52

269.2

634.29

304.19

Depreciation

-399.83

-412.81

-387.2

-273.64

Tax paid

-192.03

23.74

-185.74

-68.59

Working capital

329.08

15.43

398.22

302.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.25

-13.16

83.37

2.78

Op profit growth

37.26

-28.63

66.71

2.93

EBIT growth

61.44

-43.33

84.41

-1.38

Net profit growth

116.17

-49.51

90.38

163.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

16,321.06

13,390.56

8,958.29

6,555.79

7,248.46

Excise Duty

278.48

217.42

135.06

105.65

118.88

Net Sales

16,042.58

13,173.14

8,823.23

6,450.14

7,129.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

79.36

38.85

67.93

36.97

46.89

View Annually Results

Varun Beverages Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Varun Beverages Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

RAVI KANT JAIPURIA

Executive Vice Chairman

Varun Jaipuria

Whole-time Director

RAJ PAL GANDHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Batra

Independent Director

Sita Khosla

Independent Director

Ravi Gupta

Independent Director

Rashmi Dhariwal

Whole-time Director

Rajinder Jeet Singh Bagga

Independent Director

Abhiram Seth

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Sondhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Varun Beverages Ltd

Summary

Varun Beverages Ltd, part of the RJ Corp group, a diversified business conglomerate with interests in beverages, quick-service restaurants, dairy and healthcare, is the second largest franchisee in the world (outside US) of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs) sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a wide range of CSDs, as well as a large selection of NCBs, including packaged drinking water. The Company has presence in 27 States and 7 Union Territories in India and 5 other countries across the world viz. Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe. Further, It is is having 37 manufacturing facilities, of which 31 are in India and 6 in International Geographies with more than 2,500 owned vehicles, more than 2,000 primary distributors and more than 100 depots.PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by the company include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda Orange, Mirinda Lemon, Mountain Dew, Seven-Up Nimbooz Masala Soda, Evervess Soda, Sting and Gatorade. PepsiCo NCB brands produced and sold by the company include Tropicana (100%, Essentials & Delight), Tropicana Slice, Tropicana Frutz, Seven-Up Nimbooz and Quaker Oat Milk as well as packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina. In addition, the company has also been granted the franchise for Ole brand of PepsiCo products in Sri Lanka.The company has been associated with PepsiCo since the 1990s and over two and half decades consolidated its business associat
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Varun Beverages Ltd share price today?

The Varun Beverages Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹626.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Varun Beverages Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varun Beverages Ltd is ₹211767.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Varun Beverages Ltd is 98.83 and 13.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Varun Beverages Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varun Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varun Beverages Ltd is ₹478.56 and ₹681.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Varun Beverages Ltd?

Varun Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.88%, 3 Years at 77.15%, 1 Year at 33.02%, 6 Month at 1.06%, 3 Month at 10.97% and 1 Month at 5.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Varun Beverages Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Varun Beverages Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.20 %
Institutions - 31.74 %
Public - 8.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Varun Beverages Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.