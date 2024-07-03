SectorFMCG
Open₹645
Prev. Close₹652.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,057.17
Day's High₹645.95
Day's Low₹626.1
52 Week's High₹681.12
52 Week's Low₹478.56
Book Value₹49.35
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,11,767.06
P/E98.83
EPS6.6
Divi. Yield0.15
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.
The money would be raised in "one or more tranches" and "subject to receipt of approval of equity shareholders of the company" via postal poll.
Varun Beverages plans to split its ₹5 equity shares into ₹2 equity shares, as previously announced.
the company announced that it will pay an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share to its eligible shareholders for the fiscal year 2024.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
649.96
649.55
433.03
288.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,425.85
4,867.85
3,965.59
3,723.08
Net Worth
7,075.81
5,517.4
4,398.62
4,011.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Revenue
6,595.74
4,876.45
5,615.66
3,062.45
yoy growth (%)
35.25
-13.16
83.37
2.78
Raw materials
-3,129.17
-2,215.67
-2,611.93
-1,404.31
As % of sales
47.44
45.43
46.51
45.85
Employee costs
-741.11
-695.06
-630.81
-319.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
681.52
269.2
634.29
304.19
Depreciation
-399.83
-412.81
-387.2
-273.64
Tax paid
-192.03
23.74
-185.74
-68.59
Working capital
329.08
15.43
398.22
302.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.25
-13.16
83.37
2.78
Op profit growth
37.26
-28.63
66.71
2.93
EBIT growth
61.44
-43.33
84.41
-1.38
Net profit growth
116.17
-49.51
90.38
163.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
16,321.06
13,390.56
8,958.29
6,555.79
7,248.46
Excise Duty
278.48
217.42
135.06
105.65
118.88
Net Sales
16,042.58
13,173.14
8,823.23
6,450.14
7,129.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
79.36
38.85
67.93
36.97
46.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
RAVI KANT JAIPURIA
Executive Vice Chairman
Varun Jaipuria
Whole-time Director
RAJ PAL GANDHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Batra
Independent Director
Sita Khosla
Independent Director
Ravi Gupta
Independent Director
Rashmi Dhariwal
Whole-time Director
Rajinder Jeet Singh Bagga
Independent Director
Abhiram Seth
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Sondhi
Reports by Varun Beverages Ltd
Summary
Varun Beverages Ltd, part of the RJ Corp group, a diversified business conglomerate with interests in beverages, quick-service restaurants, dairy and healthcare, is the second largest franchisee in the world (outside US) of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs) sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a wide range of CSDs, as well as a large selection of NCBs, including packaged drinking water. The Company has presence in 27 States and 7 Union Territories in India and 5 other countries across the world viz. Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe. Further, It is is having 37 manufacturing facilities, of which 31 are in India and 6 in International Geographies with more than 2,500 owned vehicles, more than 2,000 primary distributors and more than 100 depots.PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by the company include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda Orange, Mirinda Lemon, Mountain Dew, Seven-Up Nimbooz Masala Soda, Evervess Soda, Sting and Gatorade. PepsiCo NCB brands produced and sold by the company include Tropicana (100%, Essentials & Delight), Tropicana Slice, Tropicana Frutz, Seven-Up Nimbooz and Quaker Oat Milk as well as packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina. In addition, the company has also been granted the franchise for Ole brand of PepsiCo products in Sri Lanka.The company has been associated with PepsiCo since the 1990s and over two and half decades consolidated its business associat
The Varun Beverages Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹626.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varun Beverages Ltd is ₹211767.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Varun Beverages Ltd is 98.83 and 13.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varun Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varun Beverages Ltd is ₹478.56 and ₹681.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Varun Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.88%, 3 Years at 77.15%, 1 Year at 33.02%, 6 Month at 1.06%, 3 Month at 10.97% and 1 Month at 5.01%.
