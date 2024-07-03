Summary

Varun Beverages Ltd, part of the RJ Corp group, a diversified business conglomerate with interests in beverages, quick-service restaurants, dairy and healthcare, is the second largest franchisee in the world (outside US) of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs) sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a wide range of CSDs, as well as a large selection of NCBs, including packaged drinking water. The Company has presence in 27 States and 7 Union Territories in India and 5 other countries across the world viz. Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe. Further, It is is having 37 manufacturing facilities, of which 31 are in India and 6 in International Geographies with more than 2,500 owned vehicles, more than 2,000 primary distributors and more than 100 depots.PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by the company include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda Orange, Mirinda Lemon, Mountain Dew, Seven-Up Nimbooz Masala Soda, Evervess Soda, Sting and Gatorade. PepsiCo NCB brands produced and sold by the company include Tropicana (100%, Essentials & Delight), Tropicana Slice, Tropicana Frutz, Seven-Up Nimbooz and Quaker Oat Milk as well as packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina. In addition, the company has also been granted the franchise for Ole brand of PepsiCo products in Sri Lanka.The company has been associated with PepsiCo since the 1990s and over two and half decades consolidated its business associat

