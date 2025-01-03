Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Varun Beverages: PepsiCo has invested ₹413 Crore in its South African subsidiary, The Beverage Company Proprietary Ltd (Bevco), purchasing 1,984,695 ordinary shares at ZAR ₹453.47 per share. This acquisition increases Bevco’s ownership by 2.42%. The investment intends to help Bevco repay its existing debt and strengthen its balance sheet for future business expansion.

NHPC: India’s largest hydropower firm has received the second on-account gross payment of ₹250 Crore under its Mega Insurance policy. This reimbursement is for the business interruption (BI) loss caused by a flash flood at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) on October 4, 2023. Last August, a landslide at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) damaged parts of the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT), and a catastrophic flash flood in the Teesta Basin in October 2023 forced the Teesta-5 power station to shut down completely.

Hindustan Zinc: It reported a 2% year-on-year decline in mined metal production in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, totaling 265 kilotonnes (kt). The drop was principally due to lower ore output at the Agucha and SK mines, which was somewhat offset by higher mined metal grades and mill recoveries. However, the company’s mined metal output grew 3% from the previous quarter, owing to improved grades and greater production at the Agucha and Zawar mines.

Biocon: The biotechnology company stated that its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma Ltd, has acquired permission from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its Tacrolimus capsules in 0.5mg, 1mg, and 5mg concentrations. Tacrolimus, an immunosuppressant, is used to reduce organ rejection in transplant patients by suppressing the immune system. This approval broadens Biocon’s portfolio of complicated medicinal products and reinforces its position in the global pharmaceutical industry.

RITES: SAIL has awarded the company a large contract, according to an exchange filing dated Thursday, January 2, 2024. SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives project. The deal worth ₹69.78 Crore (excluding GST) covers three years of intensive repairs and maintenance for these locomotives.

