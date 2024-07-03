SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹473.2
Prev. Close₹469.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,004.53
Day's High₹473.2
Day's Low₹445.05
52 Week's High₹807.7
52 Week's Low₹284.6
Book Value₹47.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,88,808.38
P/E22.53
EPS20.82
Divi. Yield2.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
845
845
845
845
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,388
12,097
33,437
31,468
Net Worth
15,233
12,942
34,282
32,313
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29,440
22,629
18,561
22,084
yoy growth (%)
30.09
21.91
-15.95
27.85
Raw materials
278
-239
291
-498
As % of sales
0.94
1.05
1.56
2.25
Employee costs
-717
-760
-689
-776
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14,235
10,574
8,390
12,257
Depreciation
-2,917
-2,531
-2,279
-1,483
Tax paid
-4,471
-2,594
-1,585
-3,221
Working capital
-3,052
6,934
1,766
-628
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.09
21.91
-15.95
27.85
Op profit growth
39.01
31.93
-27.9
26
EBIT growth
32.52
28.91
-32.2
20.55
Net profit growth
20.67
17.26
-26.63
11.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
28,082
33,272
28,790
22,071
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28,082
33,272
28,790
22,071
Other Operating Income
850
826
650
558
Other Income
1,074
1,379
1,216
1,819
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Navin Agarwal
Nominee (Govt)
Farida M Naik
Whole Time Director & CEO
Arun Misra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akhilesh Joshi
Nominee (Govt)
Nirupama Kotru
Independent Director
R Kannan
Chairperson
Priya Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsha Kedia
Independent Director
Pallavi Joshi Bakhru
Nominee (Govt)
Dinesh Mahur
Reports by Hindustan Zinc Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group Company, is the market leader in Zinc, Lead and Sulphuric Acid business. The Company is engaged in exploring, extracting, processing of minerals and manufacturing of metals. HZLs operations include 5 zinc-lead mines, 4 zinc smelters, 1 lead smelter, 1 zinclead smelter, 8 sulphuric acid plants, 1 silver refinery plant, 6 captive thermal power plants and 4 captive solar plants in the State of Rajasthan. In addition, it operate a rock-phosphate mine in Matoon, near Udaipur in Rajasthan and zinc, lead, silver processing and refining facilities in the State of Uttarakhand. It has Wind Power Plants in the States of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and Solar Power Plants in the State of Rajasthan. Their integrated business operations span the synergistic areas of Mines (Zinc-Lead Mines); Smelters (Hydrometallurgical Zinc Smelters, Lead Smelters, Pyro Metallurgical Zinc-Lead Smelter); and Captive Power Plants (CPP). The companys core business comprises of mining and smelting of zinc and lead along with captive power generation. The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and has zinc-lead mines at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar and Kayad; primary smelter operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari, all in the state of Rajasthan; and finished product facilities in the state of Uttarakhand.The companys current mined metal production capacity is 1.123 Mtpa (0.913 tonnes of zinc and 0.21 tonnes of
Read More
The Hindustan Zinc Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹446.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Zinc Ltd is ₹188808.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Zinc Ltd is 22.53 and 25.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Zinc Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Zinc Ltd is ₹284.6 and ₹807.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Zinc Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.86%, 3 Years at 13.65%, 1 Year at 47.16%, 6 Month at -30.31%, 3 Month at -10.28% and 1 Month at -7.49%.
