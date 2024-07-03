iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Share Price

446.85
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open473.2
  • Day's High473.2
  • 52 Wk High807.7
  • Prev. Close469.15
  • Day's Low445.05
  • 52 Wk Low 284.6
  • Turnover (lac)5,004.53
  • P/E22.53
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value47.07
  • EPS20.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,88,808.38
  • Div. Yield2.77
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hindustan Zinc Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

473.2

Prev. Close

469.15

Turnover(Lac.)

5,004.53

Day's High

473.2

Day's Low

445.05

52 Week's High

807.7

52 Week's Low

284.6

Book Value

47.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,88,808.38

P/E

22.53

EPS

20.82

Divi. Yield

2.77

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 19

Record Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Hindustan Zinc Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop 8% as Govt Launches 2.5% Stake Sale via OFS

Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop 8% as Govt Launches 2.5% Stake Sale via OFS

6 Nov 2024|10:47 PM

Investors can place multiple bids in an OFS, provided they have the full bid amount in their demat account, and bids can be adjusted throughout the trading day.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.41%

Non-Promoter- 33.66%

Institutions: 33.66%

Non-Institutions: 2.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Zinc Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

845

845

845

845

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,388

12,097

33,437

31,468

Net Worth

15,233

12,942

34,282

32,313

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29,440

22,629

18,561

22,084

yoy growth (%)

30.09

21.91

-15.95

27.85

Raw materials

278

-239

291

-498

As % of sales

0.94

1.05

1.56

2.25

Employee costs

-717

-760

-689

-776

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14,235

10,574

8,390

12,257

Depreciation

-2,917

-2,531

-2,279

-1,483

Tax paid

-4,471

-2,594

-1,585

-3,221

Working capital

-3,052

6,934

1,766

-628

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.09

21.91

-15.95

27.85

Op profit growth

39.01

31.93

-27.9

26

EBIT growth

32.52

28.91

-32.2

20.55

Net profit growth

20.67

17.26

-26.63

11.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

28,082

33,272

28,790

22,071

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28,082

33,272

28,790

22,071

Other Operating Income

850

826

650

558

Other Income

1,074

1,379

1,216

1,819

View Annually Results

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Navin Agarwal

Nominee (Govt)

Farida M Naik

Whole Time Director & CEO

Arun Misra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akhilesh Joshi

Nominee (Govt)

Nirupama Kotru

Independent Director

R Kannan

Chairperson

Priya Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsha Kedia

Independent Director

Pallavi Joshi Bakhru

Nominee (Govt)

Dinesh Mahur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group Company, is the market leader in Zinc, Lead and Sulphuric Acid business. The Company is engaged in exploring, extracting, processing of minerals and manufacturing of metals. HZLs operations include 5 zinc-lead mines, 4 zinc smelters, 1 lead smelter, 1 zinclead smelter, 8 sulphuric acid plants, 1 silver refinery plant, 6 captive thermal power plants and 4 captive solar plants in the State of Rajasthan. In addition, it operate a rock-phosphate mine in Matoon, near Udaipur in Rajasthan and zinc, lead, silver processing and refining facilities in the State of Uttarakhand. It has Wind Power Plants in the States of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and Solar Power Plants in the State of Rajasthan. Their integrated business operations span the synergistic areas of Mines (Zinc-Lead Mines); Smelters (Hydrometallurgical Zinc Smelters, Lead Smelters, Pyro Metallurgical Zinc-Lead Smelter); and Captive Power Plants (CPP). The companys core business comprises of mining and smelting of zinc and lead along with captive power generation. The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and has zinc-lead mines at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar and Kayad; primary smelter operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari, all in the state of Rajasthan; and finished product facilities in the state of Uttarakhand.The companys current mined metal production capacity is 1.123 Mtpa (0.913 tonnes of zinc and 0.21 tonnes of
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Zinc Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Zinc Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹446.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Zinc Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Zinc Ltd is ₹188808.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Zinc Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Zinc Ltd is 22.53 and 25.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Zinc Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Zinc Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Zinc Ltd is ₹284.6 and ₹807.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Zinc Ltd?

Hindustan Zinc Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.86%, 3 Years at 13.65%, 1 Year at 47.16%, 6 Month at -30.31%, 3 Month at -10.28% and 1 Month at -7.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Zinc Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Zinc Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.42 %
Institutions - 33.67 %
Public - 2.92 %

