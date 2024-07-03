Summary

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group Company, is the market leader in Zinc, Lead and Sulphuric Acid business. The Company is engaged in exploring, extracting, processing of minerals and manufacturing of metals. HZLs operations include 5 zinc-lead mines, 4 zinc smelters, 1 lead smelter, 1 zinclead smelter, 8 sulphuric acid plants, 1 silver refinery plant, 6 captive thermal power plants and 4 captive solar plants in the State of Rajasthan. In addition, it operate a rock-phosphate mine in Matoon, near Udaipur in Rajasthan and zinc, lead, silver processing and refining facilities in the State of Uttarakhand. It has Wind Power Plants in the States of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and Solar Power Plants in the State of Rajasthan. Their integrated business operations span the synergistic areas of Mines (Zinc-Lead Mines); Smelters (Hydrometallurgical Zinc Smelters, Lead Smelters, Pyro Metallurgical Zinc-Lead Smelter); and Captive Power Plants (CPP). The companys core business comprises of mining and smelting of zinc and lead along with captive power generation. The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and has zinc-lead mines at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar and Kayad; primary smelter operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari, all in the state of Rajasthan; and finished product facilities in the state of Uttarakhand.The companys current mined metal production capacity is 1.123 Mtpa (0.913 tonnes of zinc and 0.21 tonnes of

Read More