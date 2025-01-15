Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.09
Op profit growth
39
EBIT growth
32.51
Net profit growth
20.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
55.11
51.57
EBIT margin
49.33
48.43
Net profit margin
32.7
35.26
RoCE
37.44
RoNW
7.22
RoA
6.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.79
18.89
Dividend per share
18
21.3
Cash EPS
15.88
12.89
Book value per share
81.13
76.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.58
14.44
P/CEPS
19.49
21.15
P/B
3.81
3.56
EV/EBIDTA
7.33
8.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
78.99
200.15
Tax payout
-31.41
-24.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6.95
Inventory days
20.94
Creditor days
-80.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-50.08
-28.39
Net debt / equity
-0.08
-0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-0.17
-0.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.94
-1.05
Employee costs
-2.43
-3.35
Other costs
-43.39
-44
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
Investors can place multiple bids in an OFS, provided they have the full bid amount in their demat account, and bids can be adjusted throughout the trading day.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Revenue rose to ₹8,522 Crore for the July-September quarter, with ₹6,403 Crore from zinc, lead, and other segments and ₹1,550 Crore from the silver division.Read More
Zinc-air batteries present a cost-effective and durable alternative to expensive, imported lithium-ion batteries.Read More
The company is working towards fulfilling the regulatory requirements to bring its board composition in line with SEBI's standards.Read More
This special dividend will benefit Vedanta, the promoter with a 65% stake in Hindustan Zinc, aiding in further de-leveraging its balance sheet.Read More
