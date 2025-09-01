iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

1 Sep 2025 , 01:14 PM

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. shares rose as much as 5% on Monday, September 1, emerging among the top gainers on the Nifty 500 index. The rally snapped a three-day losing streak for the stock. The upmove comes on the back of a sharp surge in silver prices, both globally and in India.

Silver has gained over 35% in the past year and more than 5% in the last month. Globally, silver prices are hovering around the $40 mark, advancing in four of the last six sessions. On the MCX, silver has also climbed to record highs.

Adding momentum, the U.S. Geological Survey has proposed that silver be included in the country’s Critical Minerals list, further boosting investor sentiment. Hindustan Zinc is currently India’s only listed play on silver and is ranked among the top five global producers. While silver output fell in FY25, management has guided for a recovery to 700 tonnes in FY26.

Monday’s rally was backed by heavy trading volumes. Around 40 lakh shares changed hands, significantly higher than the 20-day average of 6 lakh shares. The stock also crossed its 50-day moving average at ₹433. On the ownership side, Vedanta Ltd. holds a 61.84% stake, while the Government of India owns close to 28%. With limited free float, Hindustan Zinc is known to witness sharp moves when volumes spike.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Hindustan Zinc
  • Nifty 500 index
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:14 PM
Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:03 PM
Premier Energies zooms ~3% as lock-in worth ₹18,000 Crore ends

Premier Energies zooms ~3% as lock-in worth ₹18,000 Crore ends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:02 PM
Neogen Chemicals’ Subsidiary Neogen Ionics Forms JV With Morita Chemicals

Neogen Chemicals’ Subsidiary Neogen Ionics Forms JV With Morita Chemicals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|12:50 PM
Tata Capital to Launch $2 Billion IPO on September 22

Tata Capital to Launch $2 Billion IPO on September 22

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|12:32 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.