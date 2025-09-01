Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. shares rose as much as 5% on Monday, September 1, emerging among the top gainers on the Nifty 500 index. The rally snapped a three-day losing streak for the stock. The upmove comes on the back of a sharp surge in silver prices, both globally and in India.

Silver has gained over 35% in the past year and more than 5% in the last month. Globally, silver prices are hovering around the $40 mark, advancing in four of the last six sessions. On the MCX, silver has also climbed to record highs.

Adding momentum, the U.S. Geological Survey has proposed that silver be included in the country’s Critical Minerals list, further boosting investor sentiment. Hindustan Zinc is currently India’s only listed play on silver and is ranked among the top five global producers. While silver output fell in FY25, management has guided for a recovery to 700 tonnes in FY26.

Monday’s rally was backed by heavy trading volumes. Around 40 lakh shares changed hands, significantly higher than the 20-day average of 6 lakh shares. The stock also crossed its 50-day moving average at ₹433. On the ownership side, Vedanta Ltd. holds a 61.84% stake, while the Government of India owns close to 28%. With limited free float, Hindustan Zinc is known to witness sharp moves when volumes spike.

