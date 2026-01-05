Top Stocks for Today - 5th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bajaj Finance: The company posted its consolidated business update for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The business said that its customer franchise came in at 115.40 million. In the previous corresponding period it stood at 97.12 Million. It added 4.76 Million new customers during the period under review. Further, new loans registered growth of 15% on a year-on-year basis.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The company said that its disbursements came in at ₹ 16,535 Crore as compared to ₹ 12,571 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Company’s AUM for the quarter jumped 23% as compared to ₹ 1.33 Lakh Crore in Q3FY25. During the period under review, the company reported AUM growth of ₹ 6,652 Crore.

Bank of Baroda: The bank posted a 14.60% year-on-year jump in its loan book for the December 2025 quarter. Deposit growth at the end of the quarter stood at 10.30% on a year-on-year basis. Domestic advances for the quarter witnessed an uptick of 13.50% y-o-y, retail loans jumped by 17.30%.

Avenue Supermarts: The business said that its standalone revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹ 17,612 Crore. This is higher by 13% against ₹ 15,565 Crore in the same period of previous year. The company ended the December quarter with 442 stores.

PNB: The company said that its loan growth for the quarter ended December came in at 11% to ₹ 12.32 Lakh Crore. Deposits grew by 8.5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹ 16.60 Lakh Crore.

