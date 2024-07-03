Summary

Avenue Supermarts was incorporated as Avenue Supermarts Private Limited on May 12, 2000, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Avenue Supermarts Limited due to conversion from a Private Company to a Public Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at an ExtraOrdinary General Meeting held on February 1, 2011. Pursuant to the aforesaid change of name, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to the Company by the RoC on May 3, 2011.Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) is a national supermarket chain, with a focus on value-retailing. The Company offer a wide range of products with a focus on the Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories. Since launching of first store in 2002 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, DMart has grown to 284 stores with a retail business area of 11.5 million sq. ft. spread across Maharashtra (88), Gujarat (48), Telangana (31), Karnataka (29), Andhra Pradesh (23), Madhya Pradesh (17), Tamil Nadu (15), ajasthan (10), Punjab (9), NCR (7), Chhattisgarh (6) and Daman (1).The supermarket chain of DMart stores is owned and operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai. The brands D Mart, D Mart Minimax, D Mart Premia, D Homes, Dutch Harbour, etc are brands owned by ASL. DMart is a one-stop supermarket chain that aims to offer customers a wide range of basic home and personal pr

