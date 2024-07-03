Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹4,025.2
Prev. Close₹4,025.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹34,978.03
Day's High₹4,061.75
Day's Low₹3,920.1
52 Week's High₹5,484.85
52 Week's Low₹3,399
Book Value₹319.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,56,047.19
P/E91.42
EPS44.01
Divi. Yield0
The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.Read More
Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.Read More
The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.Read More
Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
650.73
649.17
647.77
647.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,629.88
15,853.36
13,276.34
11,657.51
Net Worth
19,280.61
16,502.53
13,924.11
12,305.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30,352.5
23,787.2
24,675.01
15,008.89
yoy growth (%)
27.6
-3.59
64.4
26.32
Raw materials
-26,052.67
-20,356.33
-21,015.93
-12,648.88
As % of sales
85.83
85.57
85.17
84.27
Employee costs
-548.23
-495.13
-424.74
-276.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,181.73
1,544.79
1,782.89
1,195.88
Depreciation
-421.06
-371.36
-339.81
-154.65
Tax paid
-565.56
-379.48
-433
-411.22
Working capital
-615.17
1,295.17
261.21
-1,126
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.6
-3.59
64.4
26.32
Op profit growth
43.62
-17.92
58.68
38.77
EBIT growth
40.65
-14.43
47.02
44.46
Net profit growth
38.69
-13.67
72.03
62.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
50,788.83
42,839.56
30,976.27
24,143.06
24,870.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50,788.83
42,839.56
30,976.27
24,143.06
24,870.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
146.45
129.34
117.49
196.21
59.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
IGNATIUS NAVIL NORONHA
Whole Time Director& Group CFO
Ramakant Baheti
Whole-time Director
ELVIN ELIAS MACHADO
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
MANJRI ADITYA CHANDAK
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chandrasekhar Bhaskar Bhave
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ASHU GUPTA
Independent Director
Kalpana Unadkat
Independent Director
H M Bharuka
WTD & Additional Director
Bhaskaran N
Reports by Avenue Supermarts Ltd
Summary
Avenue Supermarts was incorporated as Avenue Supermarts Private Limited on May 12, 2000, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Avenue Supermarts Limited due to conversion from a Private Company to a Public Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at an ExtraOrdinary General Meeting held on February 1, 2011. Pursuant to the aforesaid change of name, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to the Company by the RoC on May 3, 2011.Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) is a national supermarket chain, with a focus on value-retailing. The Company offer a wide range of products with a focus on the Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories. Since launching of first store in 2002 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, DMart has grown to 284 stores with a retail business area of 11.5 million sq. ft. spread across Maharashtra (88), Gujarat (48), Telangana (31), Karnataka (29), Andhra Pradesh (23), Madhya Pradesh (17), Tamil Nadu (15), ajasthan (10), Punjab (9), NCR (7), Chhattisgarh (6) and Daman (1).The supermarket chain of DMart stores is owned and operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai. The brands D Mart, D Mart Minimax, D Mart Premia, D Homes, Dutch Harbour, etc are brands owned by ASL. DMart is a one-stop supermarket chain that aims to offer customers a wide range of basic home and personal pr
Read More
The Avenue Supermarts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3934.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avenue Supermarts Ltd is ₹256047.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avenue Supermarts Ltd is 91.42 and 12.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avenue Supermarts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avenue Supermarts Ltd is ₹3399 and ₹5484.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Avenue Supermarts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.90%, 3 Years at -5.11%, 1 Year at 2.36%, 6 Month at -16.02%, 3 Month at -18.56% and 1 Month at 5.10%.
