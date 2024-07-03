iifl-logo-icon 1
Avenue Supermarts Ltd Share Price

3,934.75
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,025.2
  • Day's High4,061.75
  • 52 Wk High5,484.85
  • Prev. Close4,025.2
  • Day's Low3,920.1
  • 52 Wk Low 3,399
  • Turnover (lac)34,978.03
  • P/E91.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value319.69
  • EPS44.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,56,047.19
  • Div. Yield0
  • Open3,464.35
  • Day's High3,520.75
  • Spot3,511.65
  • Prev. Close3,466.45
  • Day's Low3,441.7
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot150
  • OI(Chg %)16,650 (2.39%)
  • Roll Over%9.76
  • Roll Cost0.71
  • Traded Vol.7,70,250 (-17.22%)
View More Futures

Avenue Supermarts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

4,025.2

Prev. Close

4,025.2

Turnover(Lac.)

34,978.03

Day's High

4,061.75

Day's Low

3,920.1

52 Week's High

5,484.85

52 Week's Low

3,399

Book Value

319.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,56,047.19

P/E

91.42

EPS

44.01

Divi. Yield

0

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Avenue Supermarts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

28 Oct 2024|10:21 AM

The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

14 Oct 2024|02:07 PM

Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

14 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

4 Oct 2024|02:38 PM

Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.64%

Non-Promoter- 17.45%

Institutions: 17.44%

Non-Institutions: 7.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avenue Supermarts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

650.73

649.17

647.77

647.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,629.88

15,853.36

13,276.34

11,657.51

Net Worth

19,280.61

16,502.53

13,924.11

12,305.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

30,352.5

23,787.2

24,675.01

15,008.89

yoy growth (%)

27.6

-3.59

64.4

26.32

Raw materials

-26,052.67

-20,356.33

-21,015.93

-12,648.88

As % of sales

85.83

85.57

85.17

84.27

Employee costs

-548.23

-495.13

-424.74

-276.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,181.73

1,544.79

1,782.89

1,195.88

Depreciation

-421.06

-371.36

-339.81

-154.65

Tax paid

-565.56

-379.48

-433

-411.22

Working capital

-615.17

1,295.17

261.21

-1,126

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.6

-3.59

64.4

26.32

Op profit growth

43.62

-17.92

58.68

38.77

EBIT growth

40.65

-14.43

47.02

44.46

Net profit growth

38.69

-13.67

72.03

62.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

50,788.83

42,839.56

30,976.27

24,143.06

24,870.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50,788.83

42,839.56

30,976.27

24,143.06

24,870.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

146.45

129.34

117.49

196.21

59.99

View Annually Results

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Avenue Supermarts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

IGNATIUS NAVIL NORONHA

Whole Time Director& Group CFO

Ramakant Baheti

Whole-time Director

ELVIN ELIAS MACHADO

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

MANJRI ADITYA CHANDAK

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chandrasekhar Bhaskar Bhave

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ASHU GUPTA

Independent Director

Kalpana Unadkat

Independent Director

H M Bharuka

WTD & Additional Director

Bhaskaran N

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avenue Supermarts Ltd

Summary

Avenue Supermarts was incorporated as Avenue Supermarts Private Limited on May 12, 2000, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Avenue Supermarts Limited due to conversion from a Private Company to a Public Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at an ExtraOrdinary General Meeting held on February 1, 2011. Pursuant to the aforesaid change of name, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to the Company by the RoC on May 3, 2011.Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) is a national supermarket chain, with a focus on value-retailing. The Company offer a wide range of products with a focus on the Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories. Since launching of first store in 2002 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, DMart has grown to 284 stores with a retail business area of 11.5 million sq. ft. spread across Maharashtra (88), Gujarat (48), Telangana (31), Karnataka (29), Andhra Pradesh (23), Madhya Pradesh (17), Tamil Nadu (15), ajasthan (10), Punjab (9), NCR (7), Chhattisgarh (6) and Daman (1).The supermarket chain of DMart stores is owned and operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai. The brands D Mart, D Mart Minimax, D Mart Premia, D Homes, Dutch Harbour, etc are brands owned by ASL. DMart is a one-stop supermarket chain that aims to offer customers a wide range of basic home and personal pr
Company FAQs

What is the Avenue Supermarts Ltd share price today?

The Avenue Supermarts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3934.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avenue Supermarts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avenue Supermarts Ltd is ₹256047.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avenue Supermarts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avenue Supermarts Ltd is 91.42 and 12.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avenue Supermarts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avenue Supermarts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avenue Supermarts Ltd is ₹3399 and ₹5484.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avenue Supermarts Ltd?

Avenue Supermarts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.90%, 3 Years at -5.11%, 1 Year at 2.36%, 6 Month at -16.02%, 3 Month at -18.56% and 1 Month at 5.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avenue Supermarts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avenue Supermarts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.65 %
Institutions - 17.45 %
Public - 7.91 %

