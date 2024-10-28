iifl-logo-icon 1
Avenue Supermarts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,832.55
(-2.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

30,352.5

23,787.2

24,675.01

15,008.89

yoy growth (%)

27.6

-3.59

64.4

26.32

Raw materials

-26,052.67

-20,356.33

-21,015.93

-12,648.88

As % of sales

85.83

85.57

85.17

84.27

Employee costs

-548.23

-495.13

-424.74

-276.55

As % of sales

1.8

2.08

1.72

1.84

Other costs

-1,250.08

-1,194.01

-1,112.21

-746.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.11

5.01

4.5

4.97

Operating profit

2,501.52

1,741.73

2,122.13

1,337.31

OPM

8.24

7.32

8.6

8.91

Depreciation

-421.06

-371.36

-339.81

-154.65

Interest expense

-39.6

-34.48

-62.76

-59.41

Other income

140.87

208.9

63.33

72.64

Profit before tax

2,181.73

1,544.79

1,782.89

1,195.88

Taxes

-565.56

-379.48

-433

-411.22

Tax rate

-25.92

-24.56

-24.28

-34.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,616.17

1,165.31

1,349.89

784.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,616.17

1,165.31

1,349.89

784.66

yoy growth (%)

38.69

-13.67

72.03

62.57

NPM

5.32

4.89

5.47

5.22

