Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Avenue Supermarts: The company’s net profit rose 4.8% to ₹723.7 Crore. According to the latest business update, revenue from operations increased by 17.7% to ₹15,973 Crore. EBITDA rose 8.7% to ₹1,217.3 Crore. EBITDA margin has increased to 7.6% from 8.3% previous year. Anshul Asawa has been named as CEO Designate effective March 15, 2025. Navil Noronha will end his current five-year tenure as MD on January 31, 2026.

Just Dial: The company’s net profit is up by 42.7% to ₹131.3 Crore. Revenue up 8.4% to ₹287.3 Crore. EBITDA is up 44% to ₹86.6 Crore. EBITDA margin at 30.1% from 22.7%.

PCBL: Net profit fell 39.1% to ₹93.1 Crore. Revenue rose 21.3% at ₹2,010 Crore. EBITDA rose 13.7% to ₹317.4 Crore. EBITDA margin fell to 15.8% from 16.9% the previous year. The company declares an interim dividend of ₹5.5 per share, with a record date of January 16, 2025.

Indian Overseas Bank: Bids are invited for the sale of 46 NPA accounts valued ₹11,433 Crore. Eligible ARCs and other transferees can submit their expressions of interest by January 18, 2025. On January 30, 2025, there will be an e-auction of 46 NPA accounts.

Biocon: The USFDA has classified Biocon Biologics’ location in Johor, Malaysia, as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). cGMP inspection was performed between September 15 and 27, 2024.

