Just Dial Ltd Share Price

1,055.85
(-0.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,066.9
  • Day's High1,077.4
  • 52 Wk High1,395
  • Prev. Close1,064.2
  • Day's Low1,042.2
  • 52 Wk Low 768
  • Turnover (lac)1,886.8
  • P/E28.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value507.85
  • EPS36.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,978.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Just Dial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

1,066.9

Prev. Close

1,064.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1,886.8

Day's High

1,077.4

Day's Low

1,042.2

52 Week's High

1,395

52 Week's Low

768

Book Value

507.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,978.98

P/E

28.99

EPS

36.63

Divi. Yield

0

Just Dial Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Just Dial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

Just Dial Q2: Profit Soars 114%

11 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Just Dial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.15%

Non-Promoter- 16.20%

Institutions: 16.19%

Non-Institutions: 9.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Just Dial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.04

84.32

83.61

61.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,938.46

3,582.84

3,402.47

1,202.17

Net Worth

4,023.5

3,667.16

3,486.08

1,264.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

646.95

675.18

953.11

781.77

yoy growth (%)

-4.18

-29.16

21.91

8.78

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-504.03

-443.19

-532.94

-441.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

83.4

254.67

351.65

193.86

Depreciation

-29.87

-42.33

-52.07

-36.42

Tax paid

-12.46

-40.48

-79.34

-50.68

Working capital

-61.55

47.63

14.29

-65.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.18

-29.16

21.91

8.78

Op profit growth

-101.32

-43.25

65.98

50.07

EBIT growth

-65.56

-27.31

85.98

23.88

Net profit growth

-66.87

-21.34

90.18

17.99

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,230.63

996.86

763.4

675.18

953.11

Excise Duty

187.72

152.1

116.45

0

0

Net Sales

1,042.91

844.76

646.95

675.18

953.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

305.46

141.91

122.16

149.52

139.71

View Annually Results

Just Dial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Just Dial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

V S S MANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manan Udani

Independent Director

Ranjit Vasant Pandit

Non Executive Director

SUBRAMANIAM VENKATACHALAM

Non Executive Director

ASHWIN AHAMENDRA KHASGIWALA

Non Executive Director

GEETA KALYANDAS FULWADAYA

Non Executive Director

Anshuman Thakur

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Taluja

Independent Director

Bhama Krishnamurthy

Independent Director

Dipak C Jain

Independent Director

SUDARSHAN KRISHNAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Just Dial Ltd

Summary

Just Dial Limited was incorporated on December 20 1993. The Company is a pioneer in the pan-India search business. It provides a host of local search, search-related services and software services to users in India through multiple platforms such as the Internet, Desktop/ PC, Website, Mobile Internet, Over The Telephone (Voice) and Text (SMS). Just Dials JD Omni platform is an end-to-end business management solution for its SME partners. This platform goes beyond providing visibility to SMEs and enables them to ramp up their online presence via their own website and mobile website, and drive efficiencies across their businesses. Additionally, the company also provides digital payments solutions via its JD Pay platform for both users as well as SME partners. Though it offers a vast bouquet of offerings to its users and SMEs, search remains the core business of the company. JD Social - the social media platform of the company enables users to chat, view friends ratings and reviews and get curated content and information on business trends from top sources. MSMEs listed on Just Dial get higher visibility through this platform.The Company has 3972 employees in telesales, 1480 feet-on-street (marketing), 3924 feet-on-street (Just Dial Ambassadors (JDAs), cold calling) sales force selling to SMEs. Its robust manpower network deployed across over 250 cities covers more than 11,000 pin codes in India.Just Dials shareholders offloaded a total of 17,497,458 equity shares of the company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Just Dial Ltd share price today?

The Just Dial Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1055.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Just Dial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Just Dial Ltd is ₹8978.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Just Dial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Just Dial Ltd is 28.99 and 2.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Just Dial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Just Dial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Just Dial Ltd is ₹768 and ₹1395 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Just Dial Ltd?

Just Dial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.98%, 3 Years at 9.29%, 1 Year at 31.88%, 6 Month at 4.18%, 3 Month at -10.78% and 1 Month at -4.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Just Dial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Just Dial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.15 %
Institutions - 16.19 %
Public - 9.65 %

