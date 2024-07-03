SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹1,066.9
Prev. Close₹1,064.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,886.8
Day's High₹1,077.4
Day's Low₹1,042.2
52 Week's High₹1,395
52 Week's Low₹768
Book Value₹507.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,978.98
P/E28.99
EPS36.63
Divi. Yield0
The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.04
84.32
83.61
61.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,938.46
3,582.84
3,402.47
1,202.17
Net Worth
4,023.5
3,667.16
3,486.08
1,264.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
646.95
675.18
953.11
781.77
yoy growth (%)
-4.18
-29.16
21.91
8.78
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-504.03
-443.19
-532.94
-441.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
83.4
254.67
351.65
193.86
Depreciation
-29.87
-42.33
-52.07
-36.42
Tax paid
-12.46
-40.48
-79.34
-50.68
Working capital
-61.55
47.63
14.29
-65.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.18
-29.16
21.91
8.78
Op profit growth
-101.32
-43.25
65.98
50.07
EBIT growth
-65.56
-27.31
85.98
23.88
Net profit growth
-66.87
-21.34
90.18
17.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,230.63
996.86
763.4
675.18
953.11
Excise Duty
187.72
152.1
116.45
0
0
Net Sales
1,042.91
844.76
646.95
675.18
953.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
305.46
141.91
122.16
149.52
139.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
V S S MANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manan Udani
Independent Director
Ranjit Vasant Pandit
Non Executive Director
SUBRAMANIAM VENKATACHALAM
Non Executive Director
ASHWIN AHAMENDRA KHASGIWALA
Non Executive Director
GEETA KALYANDAS FULWADAYA
Non Executive Director
Anshuman Thakur
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Taluja
Independent Director
Bhama Krishnamurthy
Independent Director
Dipak C Jain
Independent Director
SUDARSHAN KRISHNAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Just Dial Ltd
Summary
Just Dial Limited was incorporated on December 20 1993. The Company is a pioneer in the pan-India search business. It provides a host of local search, search-related services and software services to users in India through multiple platforms such as the Internet, Desktop/ PC, Website, Mobile Internet, Over The Telephone (Voice) and Text (SMS). Just Dials JD Omni platform is an end-to-end business management solution for its SME partners. This platform goes beyond providing visibility to SMEs and enables them to ramp up their online presence via their own website and mobile website, and drive efficiencies across their businesses. Additionally, the company also provides digital payments solutions via its JD Pay platform for both users as well as SME partners. Though it offers a vast bouquet of offerings to its users and SMEs, search remains the core business of the company. JD Social - the social media platform of the company enables users to chat, view friends ratings and reviews and get curated content and information on business trends from top sources. MSMEs listed on Just Dial get higher visibility through this platform.The Company has 3972 employees in telesales, 1480 feet-on-street (marketing), 3924 feet-on-street (Just Dial Ambassadors (JDAs), cold calling) sales force selling to SMEs. Its robust manpower network deployed across over 250 cities covers more than 11,000 pin codes in India.Just Dials shareholders offloaded a total of 17,497,458 equity shares of the company
Read More
The Just Dial Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1055.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Just Dial Ltd is ₹8978.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Just Dial Ltd is 28.99 and 2.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Just Dial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Just Dial Ltd is ₹768 and ₹1395 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Just Dial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.98%, 3 Years at 9.29%, 1 Year at 31.88%, 6 Month at 4.18%, 3 Month at -10.78% and 1 Month at -4.34%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.