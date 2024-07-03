Summary

Just Dial Limited was incorporated on December 20 1993. The Company is a pioneer in the pan-India search business. It provides a host of local search, search-related services and software services to users in India through multiple platforms such as the Internet, Desktop/ PC, Website, Mobile Internet, Over The Telephone (Voice) and Text (SMS). Just Dials JD Omni platform is an end-to-end business management solution for its SME partners. This platform goes beyond providing visibility to SMEs and enables them to ramp up their online presence via their own website and mobile website, and drive efficiencies across their businesses. Additionally, the company also provides digital payments solutions via its JD Pay platform for both users as well as SME partners. Though it offers a vast bouquet of offerings to its users and SMEs, search remains the core business of the company. JD Social - the social media platform of the company enables users to chat, view friends ratings and reviews and get curated content and information on business trends from top sources. MSMEs listed on Just Dial get higher visibility through this platform.The Company has 3972 employees in telesales, 1480 feet-on-street (marketing), 3924 feet-on-street (Just Dial Ambassadors (JDAs), cold calling) sales force selling to SMEs. Its robust manpower network deployed across over 250 cities covers more than 11,000 pin codes in India.Just Dials shareholders offloaded a total of 17,497,458 equity shares of the company

