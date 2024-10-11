Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
74.15%
74.17%
74.29%
74.3%
74.3%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.19%
15.81%
13.48%
13.76%
14.23%
Non-Institutions
9.65%
10%
12.21%
11.93%
11.45%
Total Non-Promoter
25.84%
25.82%
25.7%
25.69%
25.69%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.