Just Dial Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.04
84.32
83.61
61.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,938.46
3,582.84
3,402.47
1,202.17
Net Worth
4,023.5
3,667.16
3,486.08
1,264.05
Minority Interest
Debt
85.31
68.38
55.33
62.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
119.85
53.56
53.3
44.98
Total Liabilities
4,228.66
3,789.1
3,594.71
1,372
Fixed Assets
146.59
182.3
133.55
137.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,607.68
4,051.24
3,798.3
1,511.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.41
16.81
16.65
19
Networking Capital
-551.71
-476.81
-376.31
-357.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
89.01
87.53
78.46
75.83
Sundry Creditors
-13.54
-16.03
-15.25
-15.13
Creditor Days
8.6
8.17
Other Current Liabilities
-627.18
-548.31
-439.52
-418.01
Cash
17.69
15.56
22.52
60.78
Total Assets
4,228.66
3,789.1
3,594.71
1,372
The company's net revenue from operations in the reported quarter was Rs 285 crore, up 9% from Rs 261 crore.Read More
