Just Dial logs 43% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

13 Jan 2025 , 08:54 AM

Just Dial Ltd reported a 42.7% YoY increase in net profit to ₹131.3 Crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

In the preceding fiscal quarter, Just Dial reported a net profit of ₹92 Crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company’s revenue from operations climbed by 8.4% to ₹287.3 Crore from ₹265 Crore in the previous year.

EBITDA increased by 44% to ₹86.6 Crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹60.2 Crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 30.1% in the reporting quarter, compared to 22.7% in the same period in FY24. 

Just Dial reported a 3.4% year-on-year increase in other income to ₹77.4 Crores, but it fell 31.9% sequentially due to larger mark-to-market gains on the treasury portfolio in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax was ₹149.2 Crore, up 23.3% year on year. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of FY25 was 12%, a decrease from the previous year due to the reversal of deferred tax on treasury movements. Deferred revenue increased 7.3% YoY to ₹507.2 Crores.

As of December 31, 2024, cash and investments were ₹5,062.7 Crores, up from ₹4,405.3 Crore a year earlier and ₹4,942.8 Crore in the previous quarter. The total traffic for the quarter was 191.2 million unique visitors, up 15.3% year on year but down 3.5% sequentially owing to the festive season’s impact.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

