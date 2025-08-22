iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd August 2025

22 Aug 2025 , 07:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Coal India: The business announced that it has appointed Asheesh Kumar as Director of Business Development to its Board. His appointment was effective from August 21, 2025. The appointment comes after the Coal Ministry’s letter dated August 18, 2025. He is appointed for a term of 5 years, until superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG company informed that it has appointed Niranjan Gupta as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He is stepping as CFO-designate effective from September 1, 2025. He will formally step into the role from November 1, 2025. He shall be reportable to the newly appointed CEO and MD Priya Nair. Niranjan Gupta was earlier appointed as the CEO of Hero MotoCorp.

NTPC Green Energy: The power business announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has declared 49.125 MW of its total 300 MW capacity is operational. This capacity relates to Khavda Solar Project situated in Bhuj, Gujarat. Earlier the company declared 142.2 MW and 32.80 MW capacity as operational in two tranches.

Vedanta: The business announced that it has received board approval for a second interim dividend of ₹16 per share for FY26. The company said that it has fixed August 27, 2025 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders.

GMR Airports: The business said that it has received board clearance for raising ₹5,000 Crore through securities in various tranches. This includes equity shares, NCDs, warrants, and foreign currency convertible bonds.

Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹500 Crore railway electrification project

22 Aug 2025|03:37 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 22, 2025

22 Aug 2025|02:07 PM
R Systems acquires Novigo Solutions for ₹400 Crore

22 Aug 2025|11:46 AM
NTPC commissions phase 3 of Gujarat’s Khavda solar project

22 Aug 2025|10:43 AM
HUL appoints ex-Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta as CFO

22 Aug 2025|10:40 AM
