Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharat Electronics: The business said that it has secured additional orders worth ₹596 Crore since the disclosure made by it on January 1, 2025. Hence, expanding the company’s overall order book and highlighting ongoing defence sector demand. Furthermore, the company said that major orders include drones direction and jamming systems.

Power Grid Corporation: The business said that it has been announced as the successful bidder as part of a tariff-based competitive bidding process for setting up a new inter-state transmission system. Hence, establishing the company’s major role in development of national power infrastructure.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The business informed that it has received a new contract worth ₹201.23 Crore from East Coast Railway. The scope of this work order includes setting up a wagon POH workshop at Kantabanji in Odisha. As per the details disclosed by the company, this has a capacity of 200 wagons, to be supplied over a period of 18 months.

Sagar Cements: The business has announced its plans to offload about 8.14% stake in its unit Andhra Cement via carrying out an offer for sale. This action is taken to meet the minimum public shareholding requirements. The Offer for Sale will open on January 9 for non-retail investors and on January 12 for retail investors.

Waaree Renewable: The company said that it has received a letter of award for a project with a revised capacity of 704 MWAC. The company informed that the aggregate commercial value of the stated project has been revised from ₹1,252 Crore to ₹1,039 Crore.

