iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2026

9 Jan 2026 , 07:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharat Electronics: The business said that it has secured additional orders worth ₹596 Crore since the disclosure made by it on January 1, 2025. Hence, expanding the company’s overall order book and highlighting ongoing defence sector demand. Furthermore, the company said that major orders include drones direction and jamming systems.

Power Grid Corporation: The business said that it has been announced as the successful bidder as part of a tariff-based competitive bidding process for setting up a new inter-state transmission system. Hence, establishing the company’s major role in development of national power infrastructure.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The business informed that it has received a new contract worth ₹201.23 Crore from East Coast Railway. The scope of this work order includes setting up a wagon POH workshop at Kantabanji in Odisha. As per the details disclosed by the company, this has a capacity of 200 wagons, to be supplied over a period of 18 months.

Sagar Cements: The business has announced its plans to offload about 8.14% stake in its unit Andhra Cement via carrying out an offer for sale. This action is taken to meet the minimum public shareholding requirements. The Offer for Sale will open on January 9 for non-retail investors and on January 12 for retail investors.

Waaree Renewable: The company said that it has received a letter of award for a project with a revised capacity of 704 MWAC. The company informed that the aggregate commercial value of the stated project has been revised from ₹1,252 Crore to ₹1,039 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BHEL secures ₹5,400 Crore order from Coal India JV

BHEL secures ₹5,400 Crore order from Coal India JV

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2026|01:16 PM
Hindustan Unilever secures income-tax order for ₹1,560-Crore

Hindustan Unilever secures income-tax order for ₹1,560-Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2026|12:35 PM
Bharat Electronics bags new orders worth ₹596 Crore

Bharat Electronics bags new orders worth ₹596 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2026|12:16 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2026|07:49 AM
RailTel bags ₹101.82 Crore order from IT Infra services

RailTel bags ₹101.82 Crore order from IT Infra services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2026|02:28 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.