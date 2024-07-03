SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹1,596.15
Prev. Close₹1,598.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹53,950
Day's High₹1,609.85
Day's Low₹1,567.1
52 Week's High₹1,779
52 Week's Low₹1,027.55
Book Value₹188.83
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,02,789.53
P/E120.61
EPS13.26
Divi. Yield0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3,230.8
3,190.8
3,149.2
3,100.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
97,631.1
75,802.6
71,721.3
74,259.9
Net Worth
1,00,861.9
78,993.4
74,870.5
77,360.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
70,641.9
64,325.9
54,317.1
53,663
yoy growth (%)
9.81
18.42
1.21
-13.83
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,594
-1,664.5
-1,520.2
-1,720.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2,224.6
-3,442.2
-9,353.5
-17.5
Depreciation
-24,592.4
-21,997.5
-20,392.1
-13,048.6
Tax paid
609.2
-6,732.4
14,932.7
760.4
Working capital
-3,927.9
867.69
-8,617
-7,481.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.81
18.42
1.21
-13.83
Op profit growth
25.39
38.13
13.4
-25.33
EBIT growth
42.35
296.97
-64.2
-58.63
Net profit growth
-85.61
-30.17
-45,665.9
-100.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,49,982.4
1,39,144.8
1,16,546.9
1,00,615.8
84,676.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,49,982.4
1,39,144.8
1,16,546.9
1,00,615.8
84,676.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4,144.8
1,688.7
4,656.1
11,699.5
4,489.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
Sunil B Mittal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chua Sock Koong
Managing Director & CEO
Gopal Vittal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rakesh Bharti Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Tewari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kimsuka Narasimhan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tao Yih Arthur Lang
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
NISABA ADI GODREJ
Independent Director
Shyamal Mukherjee
Independent Director
Arjan Kumar Sikri
Independent Director
Doug Baillie
Summary
Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, Bharti Airtel ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. The company offers an integrated suite of telecom solutions to its enterprise customers, in addition to providing long distance connectivity both nationally and internationally. The Company also offers Digital TV and IPTV Services. All these services are rendered under a unified brand Airtel either directly or through subsidiary companies.The company operates in four strategic business units, namely Mobile, Telemedia, Enterprise and Digital TV. The mobile business offers services in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Telemedia business provides broadband, IPTV and telephone services in 95 Indian cities. The Digital TV business provides Direct-to-Home TV services across India. The Enterprise business provides end-to-end telecom solutions to corporate customers and national and international long distance services to telcos. The company also deploys, owns and manages passive infrastructure pertaining to telecom operations under their subsidiary Bharti Infratel Ltd. Bharti Infratel Ltd own 42% of Indus Towers Ltd. Bharti Infratel Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd are the largest passive infrastructure service providers for telecom services in India. Bharti Airtel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 with the name Bharti Tele-Venture
The Bharti Airtel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1585 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd is ₹902789.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharti Airtel Ltd is 120.61 and 8.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharti Airtel Ltd is ₹1027.55 and ₹1779 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharti Airtel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.05%, 3 Years at 32.25%, 1 Year at 54.45%, 6 Month at 12.61%, 3 Month at -4.46% and 1 Month at -1.34%.
