Bharti Airtel Ltd Share Price

1,585
(-0.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,596.15
  • Day's High1,609.85
  • 52 Wk High1,779
  • Prev. Close1,598.85
  • Day's Low1,567.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,027.55
  • Turnover (lac)53,950
  • P/E120.61
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value188.83
  • EPS13.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,02,789.53
  • Div. Yield0.51
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Bharti Airtel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

1,596.15

Prev. Close

1,598.85

Turnover(Lac.)

53,950

Day's High

1,609.85

Day's Low

1,567.1

52 Week's High

1,779

52 Week's Low

1,027.55

Book Value

188.83

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,02,789.53

P/E

120.61

EPS

13.26

Divi. Yield

0.51

Bharti Airtel Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

Bharti Airtel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

According to persons familiar with the situation, the majority of the funds for the most recent spectrum prepayment tranche came from Airtel's own cash flows.

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM

According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectively

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

21 Nov 2024|02:44 PM

Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bharti Airtel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.01%

Foreign: 14.01%

Indian: 39.12%

Non-Promoter- 43.89%

Institutions: 43.89%

Non-Institutions: 2.90%

Custodian: 0.06%

Share Price

Bharti Airtel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3,230.8

3,190.8

3,149.2

3,100.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

97,631.1

75,802.6

71,721.3

74,259.9

Net Worth

1,00,861.9

78,993.4

74,870.5

77,360.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

70,641.9

64,325.9

54,317.1

53,663

yoy growth (%)

9.81

18.42

1.21

-13.83

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,594

-1,664.5

-1,520.2

-1,720.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2,224.6

-3,442.2

-9,353.5

-17.5

Depreciation

-24,592.4

-21,997.5

-20,392.1

-13,048.6

Tax paid

609.2

-6,732.4

14,932.7

760.4

Working capital

-3,927.9

867.69

-8,617

-7,481.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.81

18.42

1.21

-13.83

Op profit growth

25.39

38.13

13.4

-25.33

EBIT growth

42.35

296.97

-64.2

-58.63

Net profit growth

-85.61

-30.17

-45,665.9

-100.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,49,982.4

1,39,144.8

1,16,546.9

1,00,615.8

84,676.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,49,982.4

1,39,144.8

1,16,546.9

1,00,615.8

84,676.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4,144.8

1,688.7

4,656.1

11,699.5

4,489.5

Bharti Airtel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharti Airtel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

Sunil B Mittal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chua Sock Koong

Managing Director & CEO

Gopal Vittal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rakesh Bharti Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Tewari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kimsuka Narasimhan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tao Yih Arthur Lang

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

NISABA ADI GODREJ

Independent Director

Shyamal Mukherjee

Independent Director

Arjan Kumar Sikri

Independent Director

Doug Baillie

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharti Airtel Ltd

Summary

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, Bharti Airtel ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. The company offers an integrated suite of telecom solutions to its enterprise customers, in addition to providing long distance connectivity both nationally and internationally. The Company also offers Digital TV and IPTV Services. All these services are rendered under a unified brand Airtel either directly or through subsidiary companies.The company operates in four strategic business units, namely Mobile, Telemedia, Enterprise and Digital TV. The mobile business offers services in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Telemedia business provides broadband, IPTV and telephone services in 95 Indian cities. The Digital TV business provides Direct-to-Home TV services across India. The Enterprise business provides end-to-end telecom solutions to corporate customers and national and international long distance services to telcos. The company also deploys, owns and manages passive infrastructure pertaining to telecom operations under their subsidiary Bharti Infratel Ltd. Bharti Infratel Ltd own 42% of Indus Towers Ltd. Bharti Infratel Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd are the largest passive infrastructure service providers for telecom services in India. Bharti Airtel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 with the name Bharti Tele-Venture
Company FAQs

What is the Bharti Airtel Ltd share price today?

The Bharti Airtel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1585 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd is ₹902789.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharti Airtel Ltd is 120.61 and 8.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharti Airtel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharti Airtel Ltd is ₹1027.55 and ₹1779 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharti Airtel Ltd?

Bharti Airtel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.05%, 3 Years at 32.25%, 1 Year at 54.45%, 6 Month at 12.61%, 3 Month at -4.46% and 1 Month at -1.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharti Airtel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharti Airtel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.14 %
Institutions - 43.89 %
Public - 2.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharti Airtel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

