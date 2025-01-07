iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharti Airtel Ltd News Today

1,615.9
(0.55%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Company

Sectoral

Bharti Airtel to offload entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

The ₹45 Million acquisition is scheduled to close within 30 business days, provided closing conditions are met.

7 Jan 2025|09:15 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM
Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

According to persons familiar with the situation, the majority of the funds for the most recent spectrum prepayment tranche came from Airtel's own cash flows.

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM
Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM
Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM
Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectively

22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM
Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.

21 Nov 2024|02:44 PM
Bharti Global acquires 24.5% stake in BT Group

Bharti, which owns India's second largest telecom business, Airtel, is now the dominant stakeholder.

19 Nov 2024|01:35 PM
Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps to ₹3,593 Crore on ARPU lift

Airtel Business reported a 10.7% year-on-year revenue increase, demonstrating excellent performance in its domestic portfolio.

29 Oct 2024|09:39 AM
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

