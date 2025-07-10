Top Stocks for Today - 10th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

RailTel Corporation: The PSU announced that it has secured a contract worth ₹17.47 Crore from the Chhattisgarh government. This is the company’s third major win this month. With this, RailTel’s total order value for July 2025 aggregates to ₹130.32 Crore.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom business informed the exchanges in regulatory filing that it has incorporated a new step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Airtel Money Limited. The company also informed that it has strengthened its partnership with Ericsson for enhancing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India.

Waaree Energies: The company said that its subsidiary Indosolar Limited has launched an OFS of about 10 lakh equity shares. This is about 2.4% of the aggregate paid-up share capital of the company. The company also informed that OFS will be open via the stock exchange route. For non-retailers, it begins on July 10 and for retailers, it opens on July 11.

Life Insurance Corporation: The business said that it has received approval from the Indian Government to float an offer for sale of its own stake in the company as part of its FY26 divestment plans.

Ambuja Cements: The business said that its subsidiary has successfully commissioned a 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) brownfield grinding unit. The unit is related to the Sindri plant, Jharkhand.

