Waaree Energies Ltd Share Price

2,820.85
(-0.64%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,843.1
  • Day's High2,892.95
  • 52 Wk High3,743
  • Prev. Close2,839.1
  • Day's Low2,815
  • 52 Wk Low 2,300
  • Turnover (lac)27,308.5
  • P/E90.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value293.53
  • EPS31.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)81,038.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Waaree Energies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

2,843.1

Prev. Close

2,839.1

Turnover(Lac.)

27,308.5

Day's High

2,892.95

Day's Low

2,815

52 Week's High

3,743

52 Week's Low

2,300

Book Value

293.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

81,038.28

P/E

90.57

EPS

31.14

Divi. Yield

0

Waaree Energies Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Waaree Energies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Waaree Energies secures solar order module for 150 MWp supply

Waaree Energies secures solar order module for 150 MWp supply

2 Jan 2025|12:10 PM

The first phase consisted of 1.6 GW of solar module production capacity, which the business plans to expand to 3 GW.

Waaree Energies Wins ₹1,648 Crore EPC Deal for 2GW Solar Plant with Jindal Renewable

Waaree Energies Wins ₹1,648 Crore EPC Deal for 2GW Solar Plant with Jindal Renewable

31 Dec 2024|10:28 PM

As part of this, Waaree will supply EPC for a 2GW solar project at Rajasthan.

Waaree Energies to infuse ₹2,754 Crore in capex for RE projects

Waaree Energies to infuse ₹2,754 Crore in capex for RE projects

26 Dec 2024|11:14 PM

The company invested ₹130 Crore in its inverter business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Power.

Waaree Energies Starts Solar Production in the US, Secures 398 MW Projects

Waaree Energies Starts Solar Production in the US, Secures 398 MW Projects

23 Dec 2024|12:41 AM

These projects include one for 249 MW and another for 149 MW, both from a well-known company involved in renewable energy development.

Waaree Energies Secures 1 GW Solar Module Order for Renewable Projects

Waaree Energies Secures 1 GW Solar Module Order for Renewable Projects

9 Dec 2024|04:09 PM

Company made several statements of orders in the solar modules supply worth up to 364 MWp as well as 160 MWp for the Indian Renewable Power Projects, in its last week.

Waaree Energies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:16 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.30%

Non-Promoter- 5.24%

Institutions: 5.24%

Non-Institutions: 30.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Waaree Energies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

262.96

243.37

197.14

197.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,840

1,699.51

231.2

153.91

Net Worth

4,102.96

1,942.88

428.34

351.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

11,397.61

6,750.87

2,854.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,397.61

6,750.87

2,854.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

576.5

109.49

91.59

View Annually Results

Waaree Energies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Waaree Energies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

HITESH CHIMANLAL DOSHI

Whole-time Director

VIREN CHIMANLAL DOSHI

Whole Time Director & CFO

HITESH PRANJIVAN MEHTA

Independent Director

Sujit Kumar Varma

Independent Director

Rajender Mohan Malla

Independent Director

JAYESH DHIRAJLAL SHAH

Independent Director

Richa Manoj Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAJESH GHANSHYAM GAUR

Whole Time Director & CEO

AMIT ASHOK PAITHANKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Waaree Energies Ltd

Summary

Waaree Energies Limited was originally incorporated as Anmol Fluid Connectors Private Limited at Mumbai on December 18, 1990, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, name of Company changed to Waaree Solar Private Limited on April 25, 2007 and later on the name was further changed to Waaree Energies Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation on December 12, 2007. Accordingly, the Company converted into a Public Company on March 8, 2013, and consequently, the name was changed to Waaree Energies Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on May 2, 2013. The Company is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Solar Photo-voltaic Modules, setting up of Projects in solar space and sale of electricity. The Company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operate one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India and the IndoSolar Facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.The solar PV modules are currently manufactured using multicrystalline cell technology, monocrystalline cell technology and emerging technologies such as Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TopCon) which helps reduce energy loss and enhances overall efficiency. In 2007, the Company got into the business in manufacturing line of solar energy with an operational capacity of 30 MW module. In 2014, it formed
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Waaree Energies Ltd share price today?

The Waaree Energies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2820.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Energies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waaree Energies Ltd is ₹81038.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Waaree Energies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Waaree Energies Ltd is 90.57 and 10.52 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Waaree Energies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waaree Energies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waaree Energies Ltd is ₹2300 and ₹3743 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Waaree Energies Ltd?

Waaree Energies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 20.61% and 1 Month at 4.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Waaree Energies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Waaree Energies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.30 %
Institutions - 5.25 %
Public - 30.45 %

