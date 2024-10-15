Summary

Waaree Energies Limited was originally incorporated as Anmol Fluid Connectors Private Limited at Mumbai on December 18, 1990, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, name of Company changed to Waaree Solar Private Limited on April 25, 2007 and later on the name was further changed to Waaree Energies Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation on December 12, 2007. Accordingly, the Company converted into a Public Company on March 8, 2013, and consequently, the name was changed to Waaree Energies Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on May 2, 2013. The Company is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Solar Photo-voltaic Modules, setting up of Projects in solar space and sale of electricity. The Company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operate one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India and the IndoSolar Facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.The solar PV modules are currently manufactured using multicrystalline cell technology, monocrystalline cell technology and emerging technologies such as Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TopCon) which helps reduce energy loss and enhances overall efficiency. In 2007, the Company got into the business in manufacturing line of solar energy with an operational capacity of 30 MW module. In 2014, it formed

