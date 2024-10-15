Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹2,843.1
Prev. Close₹2,839.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹27,308.5
Day's High₹2,892.95
Day's Low₹2,815
52 Week's High₹3,743
52 Week's Low₹2,300
Book Value₹293.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)81,038.28
P/E90.57
EPS31.14
Divi. Yield0
The first phase consisted of 1.6 GW of solar module production capacity, which the business plans to expand to 3 GW.Read More
As part of this, Waaree will supply EPC for a 2GW solar project at Rajasthan.Read More
The company invested ₹130 Crore in its inverter business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Power.Read More
These projects include one for 249 MW and another for 149 MW, both from a well-known company involved in renewable energy development.Read More
Company made several statements of orders in the solar modules supply worth up to 364 MWp as well as 160 MWp for the Indian Renewable Power Projects, in its last week.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
262.96
243.37
197.14
197.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,840
1,699.51
231.2
153.91
Net Worth
4,102.96
1,942.88
428.34
351.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
11,397.61
6,750.87
2,854.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,397.61
6,750.87
2,854.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
576.5
109.49
91.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
HITESH CHIMANLAL DOSHI
Whole-time Director
VIREN CHIMANLAL DOSHI
Whole Time Director & CFO
HITESH PRANJIVAN MEHTA
Independent Director
Sujit Kumar Varma
Independent Director
Rajender Mohan Malla
Independent Director
JAYESH DHIRAJLAL SHAH
Independent Director
Richa Manoj Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAJESH GHANSHYAM GAUR
Whole Time Director & CEO
AMIT ASHOK PAITHANKAR
Reports by Waaree Energies Ltd
Summary
Waaree Energies Limited was originally incorporated as Anmol Fluid Connectors Private Limited at Mumbai on December 18, 1990, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, name of Company changed to Waaree Solar Private Limited on April 25, 2007 and later on the name was further changed to Waaree Energies Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation on December 12, 2007. Accordingly, the Company converted into a Public Company on March 8, 2013, and consequently, the name was changed to Waaree Energies Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on May 2, 2013. The Company is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Solar Photo-voltaic Modules, setting up of Projects in solar space and sale of electricity. The Company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operate one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India and the IndoSolar Facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.The solar PV modules are currently manufactured using multicrystalline cell technology, monocrystalline cell technology and emerging technologies such as Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TopCon) which helps reduce energy loss and enhances overall efficiency. In 2007, the Company got into the business in manufacturing line of solar energy with an operational capacity of 30 MW module. In 2014, it formed
The Waaree Energies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2820.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waaree Energies Ltd is ₹81038.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Waaree Energies Ltd is 90.57 and 10.52 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waaree Energies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waaree Energies Ltd is ₹2300 and ₹3743 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Waaree Energies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 20.61% and 1 Month at 4.59%.
