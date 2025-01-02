iifl-logo-icon 1
Waaree Energies Ltd Peer Comparison

2,605.3
(-1.63%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

WAAREE ENERGIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,183.25

80.282,13,960.76774.70.25,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,527.5

79.241,33,738.55440.450.462,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

649.15

105.2995,937.14222.570.212,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

56.84

355.576,999.1983.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,605.3

85.0976,121.43357.4703,169.07268.14

Waaree Energies Ltd: RELATED NEWS

Waaree Energies secures solar order module for 150 MWp supply

Waaree Energies secures solar order module for 150 MWp supply

2 Jan 2025|12:10 PM

The first phase consisted of 1.6 GW of solar module production capacity, which the business plans to expand to 3 GW.

Waaree Energies Wins ₹1,648 Crore EPC Deal for 2GW Solar Plant with Jindal Renewable

Waaree Energies Wins ₹1,648 Crore EPC Deal for 2GW Solar Plant with Jindal Renewable

31 Dec 2024|10:28 PM

As part of this, Waaree will supply EPC for a 2GW solar project at Rajasthan.

Waaree Energies to infuse ₹2,754 Crore in capex for RE projects

Waaree Energies to infuse ₹2,754 Crore in capex for RE projects

26 Dec 2024|11:14 PM

The company invested ₹130 Crore in its inverter business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Power.

Waaree Energies Starts Solar Production in the US, Secures 398 MW Projects

Waaree Energies Starts Solar Production in the US, Secures 398 MW Projects

23 Dec 2024|12:41 AM

These projects include one for 249 MW and another for 149 MW, both from a well-known company involved in renewable energy development.

Waaree Energies Secures 1 GW Solar Module Order for Renewable Projects

Waaree Energies Secures 1 GW Solar Module Order for Renewable Projects

9 Dec 2024|04:09 PM

Company made several statements of orders in the solar modules supply worth up to 364 MWp as well as 160 MWp for the Indian Renewable Power Projects, in its last week.

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Waaree Energies Bags Solar Module Orders Worth 524 MWp Across India

Waaree Energies Bags Solar Module Orders Worth 524 MWp Across India

2 Dec 2024|06:05 PM

This is the third significant order Waaree Energies has received since its stock market debut on October 28.

Waaree Energies Secures 600 MWp Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies Secures 600 MWp Solar Module Order

26 Nov 2024|07:37 PM

Its module order is likely to be supplied starting FY 2025-26 and comes out from its own exchange filing.

Waaree Energies surges 49% in a week

Waaree Energies surges 49% in a week

6 Nov 2024|12:53 PM

In order to further diversify its operating capabilities, it is also growing its footprint by constructing a 3 GW production facility in the US.

Waaree Energies Debuts at 66% Premium on NSE

Waaree Energies Debuts at 66% Premium on NSE

28 Oct 2024|11:00 AM

The solar energy solutions company’s initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 4,321 crore was in high demand, with the offer oversubscribed 76.34 times, showcasing robust investor interest.

