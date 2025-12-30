Waaree Energies Commissions 3.05 GW Solar Inverter Plant in Gujarat

Waaree Energies Ltd on December 29 said its wholly owned subsidiary Waaree Power Private Ltd has commissioned a new solar inverter manufacturing facility at its Sarodhi Valsad plant in Gujarat and has commenced commercial operations.

In a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, the company said the new facility comprises two solar inverter manufacturing lines.

Each manufacturing line has an annual capacity of 1.525 GW, taking the total installed capacity of the unit to 3.05 GW. Waaree Energies informed the stock exchanges that commercial operations at the new facility began at 10 am on December 29, 2025. The commissioning of the facility marks another step in the company’s strategy to expand its manufacturing capabilities across the renewable energy value chain.

According to the exchange filing, the solar inverter manufacturing unit has been set up within the existing factory premises of Waaree Power Private Ltd at Sarodhi Valsad in Gujarat.

The company said the expansion is expected to strengthen its position in the domestic solar equipment market and support growing demand for inverter solutions. Further details regarding the development have been made available on Waaree Energies’ official website, the company said.

The disclosure was signed by Rajesh Ghanshyam Gaur, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Waaree Energies Ltd. The intimation was submitted to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd in compliance with listing regulations.

