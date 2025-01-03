₹25,222.11
(-207.68)(-0.81%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹25,469.95
Prev. Close
₹25,429.79
Market Cap.
₹1,95,56,947.06
Div Yield
1.14
PE
23.39
PB
23.39
₹25,189.95
₹25,469.95
Performance
One Week (%)
1.86
One Month (%)
-0.39
One Year (%)
12.09
YTD (%)
7.9
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,835.3
4,858.95
4,787.9
9,667
Cipla Ltd
1,509
1,540.5
1,505.75
31,276
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,300
5,386.55
5,270.85
19,672
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.55
2,238.5
2,199.5
36,932
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,516.9
2,552.8
2,503
4,346
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,242.95
4,277.85
4,159.9
41,152
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.1
602.35
590.1
1,28,878
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,405.5
2,415
2,364.35
1,54,767
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Trent Ltd
7,306.6
7,490
7,279.25
21,297
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
938.4
942
926.8
1,56,341
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Tata Steel Ltd
138.3
139.7
137.75
8,60,441
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.6
294
6,58,326
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,331
7,422.4
7,277.8
4,256
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.75
1,378.8
1,347.4
28,308
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,839.15
1,848.7
1,816.75
57,700
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,371
7,496.15
7,360.6
43,357
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.55
2,619.85
2,558
46,072
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,848.5
1,885
1,844
61,463
JSW Steel Ltd
912.2
924.8
911.8
1,01,475
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.25
4,180.05
4,091
1,61,331
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.2
1,093.4
1,080
2,18,175
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,947.25
1,991.95
1,942.2
1,64,120
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,205
4,271.95
4,197.55
39,684
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,594
1,615
1,594
1,64,310
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.1
1,729.8
1,682.1
1,11,923
Jio Financial Services Ltd
307.35
310.85
304.25
12,07,578
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.25
1,236
1,196.35
1,51,337
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,450.7
1,450.7
1,420.1
43,700
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,749.9
11,858.15
11,713.15
5,877
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,967
9,105.65
8,950
5,796
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,697
1,720.1
1,690.75
1,31,618
Zomato Ltd
272.7
285.65
271.7
25,22,010
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
