iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Share Price

4,111.15
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,218
  • Day's High4,220
  • 52 Wk High5,674.75
  • Prev. Close4,206
  • Day's Low4,070
  • 52 Wk Low 2,820
  • Turnover (lac)42,102.94
  • P/E33.22
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value478.07
  • EPS126.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,74,943.43
  • Div. Yield0.83
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

4,218

Prev. Close

4,206

Turnover(Lac.)

42,102.94

Day's High

4,220

Day's Low

4,070

52 Week's High

5,674.75

52 Week's Low

2,820

Book Value

478.07

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,74,943.43

P/E

33.22

EPS

126.61

Divi. Yield

0.83

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 13

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MoD Signs ₹13,500 Crore Deal with HAL for 12 Indigenous Su-30MKI Jets

MoD Signs ₹13,500 Crore Deal with HAL for 12 Indigenous Su-30MKI Jets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|11:42 PM

The deal contributes to the Modi government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat push, with 62.6% of the aircraft comprising indigenous components from India's defence industry.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Read More
Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Net Profit Soars 22% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Net Profit Soars 22% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|09:38 AM

Operating income went up by 74.49% QoQ, and by 24.64% YoY, reflecting better operational efficiency.

Read More
HAL Becomes India’s 14th PSU to Attain Maharatna Status

HAL Becomes India’s 14th PSU to Attain Maharatna Status

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|10:30 AM

The newly awarded Maharatna status grants HAL increased operational and financial autonomy, enabling the company to make investments of up to 15% of its net worth in various projects.

Read More
Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|03:03 PM

According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.63%

Non-Promoter- 20.23%

Institutions: 20.22%

Non-Institutions: 8.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

334.39

334.39

334.39

334.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28,712.03

23,171.78

18,929.61

15,033.79

Net Worth

29,046.42

23,506.17

19,264

15,368.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

24,620.21

22,882.36

21,438.38

18,519.25

yoy growth (%)

7.59

6.73

15.76

3.16

Raw materials

-10,004.22

-11,198.58

-9,396.16

-8,775.11

As % of sales

40.63

48.93

43.82

47.38

Employee costs

-4,589.83

-4,291.02

-4,763.59

-4,300.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5,231.15

4,275.36

3,809.43

3,322.84

Depreciation

-1,109.87

-1,157.19

-997.63

-946.97

Tax paid

-144.65

-1,037.93

-1,095.99

-1,252.43

Working capital

5,002.7

-1,168.15

4,472.68

-3,873.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.59

6.73

15.76

3.16

Op profit growth

1.48

9.7

38.37

7.73

EBIT growth

16.64

9.05

24.93

-7.37

Net profit growth

57.01

14.37

36.8

-20.84

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

30,381.08

26,927.46

24,620.02

22,882.32

21,447.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30,381.08

26,927.46

24,620.02

22,882.32

21,447.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,923.1

1,672.99

984.93

364.28

419.85

View Annually Results

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D K Sunil

Independent Director

Deepak Abasaheb Shinde

Director (Finance & HR)

Atasi Baran Pradhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shailesh Bansal

Director (Finance)

Barenya Senapati

Official Director (Part time)

Shalabh Tyagi

Official Director (Part time)

Rajalakshmi Menon

Director (Operation)

Ravi K

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Public Sector Enterprise, is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The Operations are organised into five complexes, namely the Bangalore Complex, MiG Complex, Helicopter Complex, Accessories Complex, and Design Complex, which together include 20 production divisions and 11 research and design centres (R&D Centres) located across India. The Company relies on indigenous research as well as enters into technology transfer and licence agreements to manufacture its products. In addition, the company has entered into 13 commercial joint ventures to grow its operations.Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Aeronautics India Limited on August 16, 1963. Subsequently, Hindustan Aircraft Limited, a Company incorporated on December 23, 1940 merged with the Company, pursuant to the Aircraft Companies Amalgamation Order dated September 28, 1964. The name of the Company was changed to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on December 05, 1964 with effect from October 01, 1964In 1970, the Company established the Helicopter factory at Bangalore. In 1983, the company established the Korwa Division for Advanced Avionics at Korwa, Uttar Pradesh. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company by a Special Resolution of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4111.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is ₹274943.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is 33.22 and 9.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is ₹2820 and ₹5674.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd?

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.74%, 3 Years at 89.63%, 1 Year at 46.55%, 6 Month at -22.96%, 3 Month at -1.44% and 1 Month at -6.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.64 %
Institutions - 20.23 %
Public - 8.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.