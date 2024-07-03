Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹4,218
Prev. Close₹4,206
Turnover(Lac.)₹42,102.94
Day's High₹4,220
Day's Low₹4,070
52 Week's High₹5,674.75
52 Week's Low₹2,820
Book Value₹478.07
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,74,943.43
P/E33.22
EPS126.61
Divi. Yield0.83
The deal contributes to the Modi government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat push, with 62.6% of the aircraft comprising indigenous components from India's defence industry.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.Read More
Operating income went up by 74.49% QoQ, and by 24.64% YoY, reflecting better operational efficiency.Read More
The newly awarded Maharatna status grants HAL increased operational and financial autonomy, enabling the company to make investments of up to 15% of its net worth in various projects.Read More
According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
334.39
334.39
334.39
334.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28,712.03
23,171.78
18,929.61
15,033.79
Net Worth
29,046.42
23,506.17
19,264
15,368.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24,620.21
22,882.36
21,438.38
18,519.25
yoy growth (%)
7.59
6.73
15.76
3.16
Raw materials
-10,004.22
-11,198.58
-9,396.16
-8,775.11
As % of sales
40.63
48.93
43.82
47.38
Employee costs
-4,589.83
-4,291.02
-4,763.59
-4,300.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5,231.15
4,275.36
3,809.43
3,322.84
Depreciation
-1,109.87
-1,157.19
-997.63
-946.97
Tax paid
-144.65
-1,037.93
-1,095.99
-1,252.43
Working capital
5,002.7
-1,168.15
4,472.68
-3,873.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.59
6.73
15.76
3.16
Op profit growth
1.48
9.7
38.37
7.73
EBIT growth
16.64
9.05
24.93
-7.37
Net profit growth
57.01
14.37
36.8
-20.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
30,381.08
26,927.46
24,620.02
22,882.32
21,447.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30,381.08
26,927.46
24,620.02
22,882.32
21,447.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,923.1
1,672.99
984.93
364.28
419.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D K Sunil
Independent Director
Deepak Abasaheb Shinde
Director (Finance & HR)
Atasi Baran Pradhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shailesh Bansal
Director (Finance)
Barenya Senapati
Official Director (Part time)
Shalabh Tyagi
Official Director (Part time)
Rajalakshmi Menon
Director (Operation)
Ravi K
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Public Sector Enterprise, is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The Operations are organised into five complexes, namely the Bangalore Complex, MiG Complex, Helicopter Complex, Accessories Complex, and Design Complex, which together include 20 production divisions and 11 research and design centres (R&D Centres) located across India. The Company relies on indigenous research as well as enters into technology transfer and licence agreements to manufacture its products. In addition, the company has entered into 13 commercial joint ventures to grow its operations.Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Aeronautics India Limited on August 16, 1963. Subsequently, Hindustan Aircraft Limited, a Company incorporated on December 23, 1940 merged with the Company, pursuant to the Aircraft Companies Amalgamation Order dated September 28, 1964. The name of the Company was changed to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on December 05, 1964 with effect from October 01, 1964In 1970, the Company established the Helicopter factory at Bangalore. In 1983, the company established the Korwa Division for Advanced Avionics at Korwa, Uttar Pradesh. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company by a Special Resolution of
Read More
The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4111.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is ₹274943.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is 33.22 and 9.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is ₹2820 and ₹5674.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.74%, 3 Years at 89.63%, 1 Year at 46.55%, 6 Month at -22.96%, 3 Month at -1.44% and 1 Month at -6.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.