Summary

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Public Sector Enterprise, is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The Operations are organised into five complexes, namely the Bangalore Complex, MiG Complex, Helicopter Complex, Accessories Complex, and Design Complex, which together include 20 production divisions and 11 research and design centres (R&D Centres) located across India. The Company relies on indigenous research as well as enters into technology transfer and licence agreements to manufacture its products. In addition, the company has entered into 13 commercial joint ventures to grow its operations.Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Aeronautics India Limited on August 16, 1963. Subsequently, Hindustan Aircraft Limited, a Company incorporated on December 23, 1940 merged with the Company, pursuant to the Aircraft Companies Amalgamation Order dated September 28, 1964. The name of the Company was changed to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on December 05, 1964 with effect from October 01, 1964In 1970, the Company established the Helicopter factory at Bangalore. In 1983, the company established the Korwa Division for Advanced Avionics at Korwa, Uttar Pradesh. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company by a Special Resolution of

