|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve announcement attached Announcement attached Appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve announcement is attached Announcement attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement attached Board Meeting Outcome for Recommendation Of Final Dividend For The FY 2023-24 And Increase In Authorised Capital announcement attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve announcement attached announcement is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement attached Announcement as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2024)
