Top Stocks for Today - 23rd June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The business announced that it has secured the SSVL technology from ISRO after bidding ₹511 Crore. InSpace Chairman Pawan Goenka stated that HAL may receive 6-8 SSLV launches per year worth $6.5 Million. In two years from now, HAL will be the only manufacturer of SSLV rockets in India.
Bharat Electronics: The company announced that it has received fresh orders worth ₹585 Crore in fresh defence orders since June 5. The orders cover missile fire control systems, communication gear, jammers, and spares. With this, the company could be able to establish a strong momentum this month.
Waaree Renewable: The company’s existing solar EPC order has been revised to a higher value of ₹246.92 Crore. With this, the aggregate project value increased to ₹1,480.40 Crore. The order is related to a whopping 2,012.47 MWp ground-mounted solar project. As per the company, all existing terms and conditions remain unchanged.
Bank of India: The public sector business announced that its board of directors will consider a proposal for raising funds via issue of long-term infrastructure bonds in its meeting scheduled on June 26, 2025.
Granules India: The major informed the bourses that API Unit-I facility has completed a United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspection. The inspection concluded with one observation in Form 483.
