Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,322.05
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

  • Open1,391.6
  • Day's High1,391.6
  • 52 Wk High3,037.75
  • Prev. Close1,391.6
  • Day's Low1,322.05
  • 52 Wk Low 461.2
  • Turnover (lac)2,049.48
  • P/E72.9
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value30.66
  • EPS19.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,781.92
  • Div. Yield0.07
View All Historical Data
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Infrastructure

Open

1,391.6

Prev. Close

1,391.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2,049.48

Day's High

1,391.6

Day's Low

1,322.05

52 Week's High

3,037.75

52 Week's Low

461.2

Book Value

30.66

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,781.92

P/E

72.9

EPS

19.09

Divi. Yield

0.07

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

20 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

31 Dec 2024|12:41 PM

According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

28 Nov 2024|02:11 AM

Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.98%

Institutions: 0.98%

Non-Institutions: 24.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.83

20.81

20.81

20.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

238.53

90.62

31.4

11.97

Net Worth

259.36

111.43

52.21

32.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.6

1.97

5.02

1.3

yoy growth (%)

284.82

-60.71

286.54

0

Raw materials

-3.79

0

0

0

As % of sales

49.96

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.66

-1.03

-1.53

-1.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.66

-0.39

0.91

0.41

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.16

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.32

0.21

-0.6

-0.29

Working capital

34.07

-3.14

-2.21

-0.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

284.82

-60.71

286.54

0

Op profit growth

6,389.6

-98.29

-1,278.44

0

EBIT growth

110.44

-4.16

530.78

0

Net profit growth

-1,359.04

-160.09

152.85

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

876.5

350.96

161.5

12.98

5.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

876.5

350.96

161.5

12.98

5.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.15

1.53

8.32

2.44

1.71

View Annually Results

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd

1,391.6

72.914,506.9553.580.07524.4230.66

KPI Green Energy Ltd

KPIGREEN

546.7

68.4210,764.0136.830.03310.1293

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Nilesh Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mitul Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anita Jaiswal

Executive Director & MD

Pujan Pankaj Doshi

Executive Director & CFO

HITESH PRANJIVAN MEHTA

Executive Director

VIREN DOSHI CHIMANLAL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunil Nankishor Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd

Summary

Sangam Renewables Limited was originally incorporated on 22 June 1999. The Company got converted into a Public Company on November 18, 2011 and thereafter the name was changed from Sangam Renewables Limited to Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on July 19, 2021. Since the Company has solar generation site located in the State of Maharashtra, it operates in generation of power business through renewable energy resources and also in providing consultancy service.During year 2018, the Company commissioned 1.66 MW rooftop project, inked 10.7 MW roof-top projects to be executed over 6 to 9 months and signed PPA for 154 agri-feeder projects in Maharashtra.During FY 2019-20, the Company commissioned 1.64 MWp rooftop projects, signed PPAs for 18.60 MWp rooftop and ground mounted projects. A total of 42.2 MWp are under construction.During the year 2019-20, the Company allotted 10,800,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each to Waaree Energies Limited, a Promoter Group Company and with this allotment, the Company became subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited effective from April 08, 2019.During FY 2019-20, the Company acquired 10000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of Waaree PV Technologies Pvt Ltd representing 100% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company and with this acquisition, Waaree PV Technologies Pvt Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with ef
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1322.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd is ₹13781.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd is 72.9 and 45.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd is ₹461.2 and ₹3037.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd?

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 241.41%, 3 Years at 174.60%, 1 Year at 194.39%, 6 Month at -29.61%, 3 Month at -22.40% and 1 Month at -5.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.44 %
Institutions - 0.99 %
Public - 24.57 %

