SectorPower Infrastructure
Open₹1,391.6
Prev. Close₹1,391.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,049.48
Day's High₹1,391.6
Day's Low₹1,322.05
52 Week's High₹3,037.75
52 Week's Low₹461.2
Book Value₹30.66
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,781.92
P/E72.9
EPS19.09
Divi. Yield0.07
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.83
20.81
20.81
20.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
238.53
90.62
31.4
11.97
Net Worth
259.36
111.43
52.21
32.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.6
1.97
5.02
1.3
yoy growth (%)
284.82
-60.71
286.54
0
Raw materials
-3.79
0
0
0
As % of sales
49.96
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.66
-1.03
-1.53
-1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.66
-0.39
0.91
0.41
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.16
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.32
0.21
-0.6
-0.29
Working capital
34.07
-3.14
-2.21
-0.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
284.82
-60.71
286.54
0
Op profit growth
6,389.6
-98.29
-1,278.44
0
EBIT growth
110.44
-4.16
530.78
0
Net profit growth
-1,359.04
-160.09
152.85
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
876.5
350.96
161.5
12.98
5.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
876.5
350.96
161.5
12.98
5.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.15
1.53
8.32
2.44
1.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd
1,391.6
|72.9
|14,506.95
|53.58
|0.07
|524.42
|30.66
KPI Green Energy Ltd
KPIGREEN
546.7
|68.42
|10,764.01
|36.83
|0.03
|310.12
|93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Nilesh Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mitul Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anita Jaiswal
Executive Director & MD
Pujan Pankaj Doshi
Executive Director & CFO
HITESH PRANJIVAN MEHTA
Executive Director
VIREN DOSHI CHIMANLAL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunil Nankishor Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd
Summary
Sangam Renewables Limited was originally incorporated on 22 June 1999. The Company got converted into a Public Company on November 18, 2011 and thereafter the name was changed from Sangam Renewables Limited to Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on July 19, 2021. Since the Company has solar generation site located in the State of Maharashtra, it operates in generation of power business through renewable energy resources and also in providing consultancy service.During year 2018, the Company commissioned 1.66 MW rooftop project, inked 10.7 MW roof-top projects to be executed over 6 to 9 months and signed PPA for 154 agri-feeder projects in Maharashtra.During FY 2019-20, the Company commissioned 1.64 MWp rooftop projects, signed PPAs for 18.60 MWp rooftop and ground mounted projects. A total of 42.2 MWp are under construction.During the year 2019-20, the Company allotted 10,800,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each to Waaree Energies Limited, a Promoter Group Company and with this allotment, the Company became subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited effective from April 08, 2019.During FY 2019-20, the Company acquired 10000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of Waaree PV Technologies Pvt Ltd representing 100% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company and with this acquisition, Waaree PV Technologies Pvt Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with ef
The Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1322.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd is ₹13781.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd is 72.9 and 45.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd is ₹461.2 and ₹3037.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 241.41%, 3 Years at 174.60%, 1 Year at 194.39%, 6 Month at -29.61%, 3 Month at -22.40% and 1 Month at -5.08%.
