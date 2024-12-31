iifl-logo-icon 1
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,324.55
(0.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.6

1.97

5.02

1.3

yoy growth (%)

284.82

-60.71

286.54

0

Raw materials

-3.79

0

0

0

As % of sales

49.96

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.66

-1.03

-1.53

-1.06

As % of sales

8.68

52.36

30.61

81.58

Other costs

-0.38

-0.89

-1

-0.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.12

45.48

19.92

34.64

Operating profit

2.75

0.04

2.48

-0.21

OPM

36.22

2.14

49.46

-16.22

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.16

-0.03

Interest expense

-3.62

-3.38

-2.2

-0.07

Other income

3.69

3.1

0.79

0.74

Profit before tax

2.66

-0.39

0.91

0.41

Taxes

-0.32

0.21

-0.6

-0.29

Tax rate

-12.07

-53.29

-66.13

-70.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.34

-0.18

0.3

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.34

-0.18

0.3

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-1,359.04

-160.09

152.85

0

NPM

30.77

-9.4

6.14

9.4

Waaree Renewab. : related Articles

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner
31 Dec 2024|12:41 PM

31 Dec 2024|12:41 PM

According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies

Read More
Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures ₹1,233.5 Crore EPC Contract
28 Nov 2024|02:11 AM

28 Nov 2024|02:11 AM

Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.

Read More

