|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.6
1.97
5.02
1.3
yoy growth (%)
284.82
-60.71
286.54
0
Raw materials
-3.79
0
0
0
As % of sales
49.96
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.66
-1.03
-1.53
-1.06
As % of sales
8.68
52.36
30.61
81.58
Other costs
-0.38
-0.89
-1
-0.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.12
45.48
19.92
34.64
Operating profit
2.75
0.04
2.48
-0.21
OPM
36.22
2.14
49.46
-16.22
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.16
-0.03
Interest expense
-3.62
-3.38
-2.2
-0.07
Other income
3.69
3.1
0.79
0.74
Profit before tax
2.66
-0.39
0.91
0.41
Taxes
-0.32
0.21
-0.6
-0.29
Tax rate
-12.07
-53.29
-66.13
-70.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.34
-0.18
0.3
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.34
-0.18
0.3
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-1,359.04
-160.09
152.85
0
NPM
30.77
-9.4
6.14
9.4
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologiesRead More
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.Read More
