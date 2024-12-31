Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.66
-0.39
0.91
0.41
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.16
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.32
0.21
-0.6
-0.29
Working capital
34.07
-3.14
-2.21
-0.98
Other operating items
Operating
36.24
-3.48
-2.06
-0.89
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
3.74
Free cash flow
36.24
-3.47
-2.06
2.84
Equity raised
19.23
21.21
0.55
0.25
Investing
0
0.2
31.9
0
Financing
73.61
72.9
36.23
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
129.09
90.83
66.61
3.1
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologiesRead More
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.