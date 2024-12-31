iifl-logo-icon 1
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,322.05
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Waaree Renewab. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.66

-0.39

0.91

0.41

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.16

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.32

0.21

-0.6

-0.29

Working capital

34.07

-3.14

-2.21

-0.98

Other operating items

Operating

36.24

-3.48

-2.06

-0.89

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

3.74

Free cash flow

36.24

-3.47

-2.06

2.84

Equity raised

19.23

21.21

0.55

0.25

Investing

0

0.2

31.9

0

Financing

73.61

72.9

36.23

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

129.09

90.83

66.61

3.1

Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

31 Dec 2024|12:41 PM

According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies

28 Nov 2024|02:11 AM

Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.

