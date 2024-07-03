Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
524.47
236.35
273.31
324.19
150.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
524.47
236.35
273.31
324.19
150.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.4
2.76
2.05
0.49
0.88
Total Income
527.87
239.12
275.36
324.68
150.94
Total Expenditure
452.9
195.28
198.02
236.38
121.97
PBIDT
74.97
43.84
77.34
88.3
28.97
Interest
4.09
3.03
3.54
0.08
2.43
PBDT
70.88
40.81
73.8
88.22
26.54
Depreciation
1.58
1.54
1.72
1.67
1.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.75
10.12
18.72
18.08
5.82
Deferred Tax
1.03
0.99
2.05
4.02
1.01
Reported Profit After Tax
53.52
28.16
51.31
64.46
18.29
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.14
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
53.54
28.3
51.34
64.48
18.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
53.54
28.3
51.34
64.48
18.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.14
2.72
4.93
30.97
8.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.85
20.83
20.83
20.83
20.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.29
18.54
28.29
27.23
19.3
PBDTM(%)
13.51
17.26
27
27.21
17.68
PATM(%)
10.2
11.91
18.77
19.88
12.18
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologiesRead More
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.Read More
