Waaree Lands 2 GW Solar Project in Bikaner

31 Dec 2024 , 12:41 PM

On Tuesday, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. (WRTL) announced that Sunbreeze Renewables Nine Pvt Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Jindal Renewables, has placed the company’s largest-ever order for a 2 GW solar project.

According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies to optimize generation and improve energy efficiency.

Sunbreeze Renewables Nine Pvt. Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Jindal Renewables, has awarded WRTL, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, the biggest producer of solar PV modules in India, its largest-ever Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for a 2 GW solar project, the statement said.

In order to ensure effective delivery of clean energy to the assigned Point of Injection (POI), WRTL will supervise the solar PV project’s design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning.

“This partnership with Waaree for lower emission steel production is just the beginning—there will be many more such initiatives as we continue to lead the way in adopting renewable energy solutions,” stated Bharat Saxena, President of Jindal Renewables.

“We are thrilled to work with Jindal Renewables on this historic 2 GW solar EPC project,” stated WRTL Director Viren C. Doshi.

With electricity off-take fully locked in, Jindal Renewables is now building around 3GW of diversified renewable assets with the goal of becoming a leader in renewable energy projects in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

