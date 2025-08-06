iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 6th August 2025

6 Aug 2025 , 08:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator announced a net profit of ₹5,948 Crore in the quarter ended June 2025. This was 43% higher year-on-year. The revenue also witnessed a marginal growth of 3.30% against the previous quarter at ₹49,462 Crore. EBITDA registered a 3.10% growth at ₹27,839 Crore.

Torrent Power: The power business announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025, and posted sluggish numbers. The business recorded a net profit of ₹731 Crore in Q1. This was a 24.70% y-o-y decline from ₹972 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The pharma business logged revenue from operations at ₹7,906 Crore, down as much as 12.50%.

Lupin Limited: The pharma major announced strong performance during the quarter ended June 2025. The company informed the bourses that its net profit for the quarter jumped as much as 52.10% on a year-on-year basis. Net profit came in at ₹1,219 Crore. Furthermore, revenue registered a growth of 11.90% to ₹6,268 Crore. EBITDA jumped to ₹1,727 Crore during Q1FY26.

PB Fintech: PB Fintech has completed the acquisition of Pensionbazaar.com. Hence, it becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary, according to sources. With this acquisition, PB Fintech now operates in 3 verticals: Policybazaar (Insurance), Paisabazaar (Credit), and Pensionbazaar (Pensions).

Container Corporation: The business posted a 3.20% y-o-y jump in its net profit for the quarter under review. It posted a net profit of ₹266.50 Crore. Revenue was reported at ₹2,153.60 Crore.

