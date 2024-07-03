SectorIT - Software
Open₹2,220
Prev. Close₹2,215.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹30,481.31
Day's High₹2,236.95
Day's Low₹2,100
52 Week's High₹2,246.9
52 Week's Low₹779.9
Book Value₹168.68
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97,354.82
P/E0
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.24
90.02
89.9
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.19
Reserves
7,639.13
7,272.68
6,804.9
2,939.76
Net Worth
7,729.37
7,362.7
6,894.8
2,941
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
123.42
61.1
49.95
79.14
yoy growth (%)
101.97
22.33
-36.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-130.45
-76.15
-77.59
-37.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.7
48.08
-6.38
-21.21
Depreciation
-3.8
-9.19
-1.03
-2.87
Tax paid
-8.32
-9.18
-9.43
-25.51
Working capital
659.13
837.83
262.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
101.97
22.33
-36.88
Op profit growth
-25.14
-28.65
-8.17
EBIT growth
-37.12
-875.48
-69.9
Net profit growth
95.08
-161.6
-66.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,437.68
2,557.85
1,424.89
886.66
771.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,437.68
2,557.85
1,424.89
886.66
771.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
380.57
258.99
125.39
70.75
84.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Yashish Dahiya
Executive Vice Chairman & WTD
Alok Bansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kaushik Dutta
Joint CEO
SARBVIR SINGH
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
KITTY AGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
VEENA VIKAS MANKAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh Bhaskar Sathe
Independent Non Exe. Director
G Srinivasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jessie Paul
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhasker Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhruv Shringi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PB Fintech Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Etechaces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited on 04 June 2008. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to PB Fintech Private Limited on 18 September 2020. Upon the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 19th June 2021, name of the Company again was changed to PB Fintech Limited on 30 June, 2021.The Company is engaged in providing integrated online marketing and IT consulting and support services largely for the financial services industry including insurance. It operates Policybazaar, the Indias largest digital insurance marketplace and Paisabazaar that provides services related to lending products.In 2014, the Company launched Paisabazaar with the goal to transform how Indians access personal credit by accentuating ease, convenience and transparency in selecting a variety of personal loans and credit cards. In 2018, it started operations in UnitedArab Emirates (UAE) through one of the wholly owned subsidiaries, PB Fintech FZ-LLC, which operates an online financial marketplace in UAE.During financial year ended March 31, 2022, Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) effective from November 15, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 26, 2022 had approved the draft Scheme of Amalgamation betweenthe Company and Makesense Technologies Limited, which provides for th
Read More
The PB Fintech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2120 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PB Fintech Ltd is ₹97354.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PB Fintech Ltd is 0 and 12.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PB Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PB Fintech Ltd is ₹779.9 and ₹2246.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PB Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.01%, 3 Years at 32.51%, 1 Year at 183.12%, 6 Month at 51.49%, 3 Month at 29.82% and 1 Month at 15.03%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.