PB Fintech Ltd Share Price

2,120
(-4.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,220
  • Day's High2,236.95
  • 52 Wk High2,246.9
  • Prev. Close2,215.85
  • Day's Low2,100
  • 52 Wk Low 779.9
  • Turnover (lac)30,481.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value168.68
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97,354.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
  • Open2,051.65
  • Day's High2,064.9
  • Spot2,037.2
  • Prev. Close2,059.6
  • Day's Low2,026.15
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot325
  • OI(Chg %)-68,900 (-12.51%)
  • Roll Over%2.44
  • Roll Cost1.56
  • Traded Vol.5,88,575 (-50.46%)
PB Fintech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2,220

Prev. Close

2,215.85

Turnover(Lac.)

30,481.31

Day's High

2,236.95

Day's Low

2,100

52 Week's High

2,246.9

52 Week's Low

779.9

Book Value

168.68

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97,354.82

P/E

0

EPS

0.54

Divi. Yield

0

PB Fintech Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

PB Fintech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

PB Fintech to infuse $100 Million in new healthcare company

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Dahiya further stated that PB Fintech might invest up to $100 Million in the new healthcare company for a 20% to 30% stake.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

7 Aug 2024|03:06 PM

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

PB Fintech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 68.11%

Institutions: 68.11%

Non-Institutions: 31.34%

Custodian: 0.53%

Share Price

PB Fintech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.24

90.02

89.9

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

1.19

Reserves

7,639.13

7,272.68

6,804.9

2,939.76

Net Worth

7,729.37

7,362.7

6,894.8

2,941

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

123.42

61.1

49.95

79.14

yoy growth (%)

101.97

22.33

-36.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-130.45

-76.15

-77.59

-37.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.7

48.08

-6.38

-21.21

Depreciation

-3.8

-9.19

-1.03

-2.87

Tax paid

-8.32

-9.18

-9.43

-25.51

Working capital

659.13

837.83

262.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

101.97

22.33

-36.88

Op profit growth

-25.14

-28.65

-8.17

EBIT growth

-37.12

-875.48

-69.9

Net profit growth

95.08

-161.6

-66.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,437.68

2,557.85

1,424.89

886.66

771.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,437.68

2,557.85

1,424.89

886.66

771.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

380.57

258.99

125.39

70.75

84.27

PB Fintech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PB Fintech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Yashish Dahiya

Executive Vice Chairman & WTD

Alok Bansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kaushik Dutta

Joint CEO

SARBVIR SINGH

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

KITTY AGARWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

VEENA VIKAS MANKAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh Bhaskar Sathe

Independent Non Exe. Director

G Srinivasan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jessie Paul

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhasker Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhruv Shringi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PB Fintech Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Etechaces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited on 04 June 2008. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to PB Fintech Private Limited on 18 September 2020. Upon the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 19th June 2021, name of the Company again was changed to PB Fintech Limited on 30 June, 2021.The Company is engaged in providing integrated online marketing and IT consulting and support services largely for the financial services industry including insurance. It operates Policybazaar, the Indias largest digital insurance marketplace and Paisabazaar that provides services related to lending products.In 2014, the Company launched Paisabazaar with the goal to transform how Indians access personal credit by accentuating ease, convenience and transparency in selecting a variety of personal loans and credit cards. In 2018, it started operations in UnitedArab Emirates (UAE) through one of the wholly owned subsidiaries, PB Fintech FZ-LLC, which operates an online financial marketplace in UAE.During financial year ended March 31, 2022, Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) effective from November 15, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 26, 2022 had approved the draft Scheme of Amalgamation betweenthe Company and Makesense Technologies Limited, which provides for th
Company FAQs

What is the PB Fintech Ltd share price today?

The PB Fintech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2120 today.

What is the Market Cap of PB Fintech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PB Fintech Ltd is ₹97354.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PB Fintech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PB Fintech Ltd is 0 and 12.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PB Fintech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PB Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PB Fintech Ltd is ₹779.9 and ₹2246.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PB Fintech Ltd?

PB Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.01%, 3 Years at 32.51%, 1 Year at 183.12%, 6 Month at 51.49%, 3 Month at 29.82% and 1 Month at 15.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PB Fintech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PB Fintech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 68.11 %
Public - 31.35 %

