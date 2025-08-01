iifl-logo

PB Fintech Q1 Profit Jumps 40% to ₹84.5 Crore

1 Aug 2025 , 10:03 AM

PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar, posted a sharp 40% rise in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. The company clocked ₹84.5 crore. This is compared to ₹60.2 crore in the same period last year. The company’s growth was led by robust demand for online health insurance and improved profitability across business segments, including its overseas operations.

Revenue from operations rose 33.5% year-on-year to ₹1,348 crore in Q1FY26. This is up from ₹1,010 crore a year earlier. This surge reflects strong traction across its core insurance and credit platforms.

The company reported total insurance premiums of ₹6,616 crore, marking a 36% growth over last year. This move was bolstered by a 65% jump in new health insurance premiums sold online. Core insurance revenues were up 37% year-on-year, even as the core credit segment saw a 22% decline during the quarter.

PB Fintech’s renewal and trial revenue on a rolling 12-month basis surged 43% to ₹725 crore, with the quarterly renewal revenue for insurance hitting an annualised run rate of ₹673 crore, a 47% increase. These renewals continue to play a vital role in driving sustained long-term profitability.

Core new insurance premiums, excluding the savings segment, expanded 42% year-on-year. This metric has remained within a tight 5% band of the 40% growth level for nine consecutive quarters, underscoring consistency in performance. However, the new savings business was down 5% year-on-year, even as the health segment continued to accelerate.

Customer experience metrics remained strong, with the insurance Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score staying above 90%, reflecting improvements in onboarding and claims servicing.

Credit-related revenue stood at ₹102 crore for the quarter, supported by disbursals of ₹2,095 crore in the core online business. Meanwhile, the company’s new initiatives portfolio delivered nearly 50% year-on-year growth.
On the profitability front, adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed from -12% to -6%, with positive contribution now forming 5% of total revenue.

The company’s UAE insurance business, which offers health, life, and motor products, recorded a 68% surge in premiums and delivered profits for the second straight quarter. The UAE arm has also introduced cross-border health insurance and motor claims assurance offerings, further aligning its overseas growth strategy with domestic priorities.

