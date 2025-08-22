HUL appoints ex-Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta as CFO

Hindustan Unilever announced that it has appointed Niranjan Gupta as Chief Financial Officer – Designate and member of the HUL Management Committee. His appointment shall be effective from September 1, 2025.

Niranjan will take charge of Ritesh Tiwari’s position. Ritesh shall join the HUL Board from November 1, 2025, subject to necessary approvals. He will report to Priya Nair, CEO & MD, Hindustan Unilever.

Niranjan is the ex-CEO of Hero MotoCorp and stepped down from his position on April 30, 2025.

The business also announced the appointment of Ritesh Tiwari as Global Head of M&A and Treasury, Unilever Plc with effect from November 1, 2025 and shall be working from the London office.

Ritesh was named as the Executive Director, Finance and CFO of Hindustan Unilever in 2021. The company informed the bourses that Tiwari helped pace up the company via COVID pandemic, ensuring stable growth while safeguarding the financial growth model.

Niranjan started his career with HUL and spent 20 years through several leadership roles. He is a seasoned leader and brings extensive experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions.

After resigning from his position at Hindustan Unilever, he worked for 3 years with Vedanta and then joined Hero MotoCorp in 2017. He was subsequently appointed as CEO in 2023.

